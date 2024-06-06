Mark VanSkiver’s Newly Released "A Radical Journey to the Higher Country" is a Transformative Spiritual Exploration

“A Radical Journey to the Higher Country: Tethered to Jesus to Hear His Astonishing Words from the Sermon Mount” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mark VanSkiver is a profound devotional that delves into the life-changing teachings of Jesus from the Sermon on the Mount, encouraging readers to embrace kingdom living.