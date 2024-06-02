Serial Investor, Rogers Healy Set for Season 11 of "Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch"
Rogers Healy, a seasoned entrepreneur and investor in 100+ companies, joins "Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch" for Season 11. As founder/CEO of Morrison Seger Venture Capital Partners, Healy brings over 20 years of expertise. Joining panel investors Marc Randolf and Kim Perell, Healy will mentor aspiring entrepreneurs as they pitch their ideas. Excited to support new founders, Healy aims to share his insights and experience.
Dallas, TX, June 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rogers Healy, 7X founder, and serial investor in 100+ companies, joins Entrepreneur Media’s "Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch’ season 11 as the new investor and panelist alongside Netflix's co-founder Marc Randolf and entrepreneur Kim Perell. With over two decades of experience led by innovation, leadership, unmatched energy and passion for fostering startup success, Healy brings a wealth of experience and expertise with a twist, to the esteemed panel of investors.
As the founder and CEO of Morrison Seger Venture Capital Partners and The Rogers Healy Companies, Healy has demonstrated a keen eye for identifying market opportunities and building successful ventures from the ground up. With a diverse portfolio spanning CPG, tech, real estate and beyond, Healy's entrepreneurial journey is a testament to his relentless drive and entrepreneurial spirit.
"Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch" is a groundbreaking reality competition series that provides a platform for budding entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a panel of seasoned investors and industry experts. With just a 60-second elevator ride to make their pitch, founders must captivate the judges with their market potential, scalability, and elevator pitch.
"I am thrilled to join ‘Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch’ as the new investor," said Rogers Healy. "Having been on both sides of the entrepreneurial journey, I understand aspiring founders' challenges and opportunities. I am excited to support and mentor the next generation of entrepreneurs as they navigate the exhilarating world of startups."
With his entrepreneurial acumen and passion for empowering others, Rogers Healy is set to bring a fresh perspective and invaluable insights to "Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch." Stay tuned as Healy joins the panel of investors to uncover the next wave of groundbreaking startups and visionary founders.
Who is Rogers Healy?:
Rogers Healy is a seasoned entrepreneur with over 20 years of investing experience. As a founder of multiple companies, ranging from real estate to the memorabilia space, Rogers considers his secret weapon to be his eye for talent. Being a business owner, Rogers knows what it takes and what makes a company successful.
As an entrepreneur, investor, leader, and music guru, Rogers embodies the spirit of a business owner. Rogers jumped into business at an early age and, in 2005, started what is now Texas' largest independently owned real estate company, Rogers Healy and Associates Real Estate. Since its inception, Rogers has gone on to be the founder of Rogers Healy and Associates Land and Lake, Rogers Healy and Associates Commercial Real Estate, Healy Global Real Estate and Relocation, and Healy Property Management.
As fate would have it, Rogers made his first investment in the world of Venture Capital in 2012, in Mizzen + Main. He fell in love with the idea of connecting the dots in the world of VC and has since become one of Texas' most active investors. After over a decade of investing in deals ranging from CPG to SaaS, Rogers founded Morrison Seger Venture Capital Partners. "MoSe" quickly made a name for themselves with early-stage investments in companies ranging from tequila to trading cards and have been able to add a new layer of experience to venture capitalism.
Most importantly, Rogers lives a life of faith alongside his wife Abby, their daughters Henley and Collins (named after Eagles frontmen Don Henley and Phil Collins), their dogs, and all their music memorabilia. Rogers has one of the largest collections of music memorabilia in the world. During his free time, Rogers enjoys relaxing with his family and friends at 'Hotel California,' his 2,500 sq ft back house turned music oasis.
As a seasoned investor, Rogers has invested in some of the most well-known brands worldwide.
