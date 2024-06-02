Serial Investor, Rogers Healy Set for Season 11 of "Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch"

Rogers Healy, a seasoned entrepreneur and investor in 100+ companies, joins "Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch" for Season 11. As founder/CEO of Morrison Seger Venture Capital Partners, Healy brings over 20 years of expertise. Joining panel investors Marc Randolf and Kim Perell, Healy will mentor aspiring entrepreneurs as they pitch their ideas. Excited to support new founders, Healy aims to share his insights and experience.