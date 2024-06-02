Argus Self Storage Advisors Welcomes New Broker Affiliate for the State of Michigan
Bloomfield Hills, MI, June 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Argus Self Storage Advisors is pleased to welcome Kevin Friedman as its Broker Affiliate representative for the state of Michigan. Kevin is the owner and principal broker of Hayes Ventures LLC in Bloomfield Hills, MI and has been transacting in the self storage sector exclusively for over a decade. He specializes in the acquisition, disposition, and valuation of self storage properties of all types and sizes. Kevin is dedicated to delivering exceptional value and service to his clients, while collaborating with them to achieve their sales and acquisition goals. Prior to forming Hayes Ventures, he most recently served as the Vice President of Acquisitions for SmartStop Self Storage REIT, where he sourced and closed more than $500 million of self storage transactions. Kevin earned his BSBA from the University of Denver and is a CCIM. Kevin represents Argus Self Storage Advisors in the state of Michigan and can be reached at 847-436-5483.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Contact
Argus Self Storage AdvisorsContact
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Categories