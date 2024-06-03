ArcherHall Has Acquired Vestige Digital Investigations
ArcherHall has acquired Vestige Ltd., a Cleveland-based digital forensics and cybersecurity service provider to law firms, corporations, and government agencies. With this acquisition, ArcherHall welcomes a skilled team of digital forensics and e-discovery professionals and expands its service offerings to include cybersecurity solutions.
Vestige Digital Investigations is a leader in helping organizations Identify, Investigate, Manage and Protect their most vital digital resources. Established in 2004 by trained IT professionals, Damon Hacker and Greg Kelley, the Vestige team brings deep knowledge and experience in the digital field that help to provide successful outcomes for clients.
“Acquiring Vestige represents a significant step forward in our strategic growth plan,” said Nicolas Anderson, CEO of ArcherHall. “Their proven track record and specialized expertise will greatly enhance our service offerings and benefit our clients.”
“This acquisition truly represents an opportunity where the whole exceeds the sum of the parts,” said Damon Hacker, Co-Founder and CEO of Vestige. “Together, we will be able to tackle the most complex digital-evidence and cybersecurity challenges while delivering unparalleled results for our clients.”
Vestige will continue to serve current clients under the ArcherHall brand from their offices in Cleveland, OH; Columbus, OH; Denver, CO; Pittsburgh, PA and New York, NY. Damon Hacker will be joining ArcherHall as President. Co-founder Greg Kelley will be joining ArcherHall as Senior Director, Digital Forensics & E-Discovery.
About ArcherHall
ArcherHall is a national provider of digital forensics and e-discovery services to law firms, corporations, and government agencies. The company has served clients across the United States since 1997. Services include cellphone and computer forensics, email forensic analysis, social media collections, cloud data collections, electronic medical record forensics, expert testimony, and e-discovery for civil and criminal litigation. To learn more about ArcherHall and its services, please visit www.archerhall.com.
About Vestige Ltd.
Established in 2004, Vestige Digital Investigations is the leader in helping organizations Identify, Investigate, Manage and Protect their most vital digital resources. Vestige provides a robust set of inter-related services, including Proactive and Reactive Cybersecurity Solutions, Cybersecurity Compliance, Digital Forensics, and E-Discovery Services to law firms, corporations, and government agencies. As Experts, Vestige offers a comprehensive knowledge of both the technical and legal aspects of Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics.
