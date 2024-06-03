Nous Mass Media Announces the Release of "Ladies In Waiting Vol 2"

Nous Mass Media proudly announces the release of "Ladies In Waiting Vol 2," a compelling anthology written by an extraordinary group of authors: Dr. Lovella Mogere, Jo-Anne Blanchard, Dr. Varenda Williams, Dr. Carmen McKnight, Jannie Booker, Toya Guerrero, and April Greene. This dynamic sequel is set to captivate readers with its powerful narratives, profound insights, and inspiring stories of resilience and transformation.