Solar Refrigerator Company: A Market Leader of Solar Refrigerator, Solar Freezer & Secop Products
Solar Refrigerator Company remains dedicated to offering customers energy-efficient solutions. The recent expansion of their product and brand offerings showcases their commitment to customer-focused innovation. New products and brands including EcoSol Lithium Batteries SRC solar refrigerators and solar freezers are tailored to meet the diverse needs of a broader range of clients. Solar Refrigerator Company addresses this growing demand across the US by supplying a wide range of products.
Oro Valley, AZ, June 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Portable fridges, solar refrigerators, solar freezers, RV refrigerators, vaccine fridges, marine refrigerators, solar panels, 12-volt solar batteries, lithium batteries and solar charge controllers are all available at Solar Refrigerator Company.
The New 17 cu ft DC refrigerator offered by Solar Refrigerator Company has an attractive stainless steel appearance and runs off 12/ 24 volts direct current (DC). To operate per day, it requires mono/poly solar panels, 40Ah deep-cycle battery and a 15/ 7.5 amp 12/ 24v solar charge controller. It can be easily installed with the instructions provided in the manual.
Lithium-ion batteries offer a longer lifespan and superior performance compared to Gel and AGM batteries. Lithium LiFePO4 batteries are versatile and can be utilized in a variety of applications, such as transportation in residential communities, the marine industry, golf carts, solar applications, resorts, and industrial complexes.
EcoSol Lithium manufactures safe, long-lasting lithium batteries, backed by a 7-year warranty that ensures consumer confidence. Solar Refrigerator Company is offering discounts of up to 45% on EcoSol Lithium Batteries. Consumers interested in getting the best value from solar batteries can explore the range of batteries carried by Solar Refrigerator Company, including the 12 and 24v 100AH Lithium-Ion batteries, 12 and 24v 200AH Lithium-Ion batteries, 12, 24 and 48v 100AH Lithium-Ion batteries, as well as the 12, 24 and 48v 200AH Lithium-Ion batteries. The company also offers solar lithium-ion batteries by other brands like Dakota Lithium, Rich Solar and ZPRO Lithium.
The selection of solar freezers has received several positive reviews, highlighting some of the best-reviewed items, including the 3.8 cu ft (108L) solar freezer, the 1.9 cu ft (53L) RV refrigerator and the 7.2 cu ft (205L) solar freezer. The company's range of solar freezers also includes options like the 21-cu ft (595L) SunStar Solar Freezer and the 15-cu ft (425L) SunStar Solar Freezer.
Solar Refrigerator Company also offers solar fridges and freezers made by Dometic, Phocos, SRC, EcoSolarCool and many other top brands. Customers can enjoy great discounts on product prices. www.solarrefrigerator.com
Solar Refrigerator Company also offers solar fridges and freezers made by Dometic, Phocos, SRC, EcoSolarCool and many other top brands. Customers can enjoy great discounts on product prices. www.solarrefrigerator.com
