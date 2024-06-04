Crosby Tatum's "The People, United" to World Premiere at the 2024 Roxbury International Film Festival
Tatum’s "cinematic diary" sets to premiere to audiences, covering the events after the murder of George Floyd..
Boston, MA, June 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Crosby Tatum’s latest film, The People, United, will be will be making its World Premiere at the 2024 edition of the Roxbury International Film Festival on Friday, June 21, 2024 at 5PM at The Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02115.
Set in 2020 after the murder of George Floyd, Tatum’s cinematic diary visually captures the raw, yet sprawling events, speeches, opinions, and actions of protestors on differing sides, calling for change during a global pandemic, and a contentious U.S. election season.
The film features over fifty (50) "on-the-spot" remarks from protestors and demonstrators. It also features remarks from Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), family members of Mr. George Floyd, Jacob Blake, Trayvon Martin, Terrence Coleman, Eurie Stamps Sr., and others. The People, United is written, produced, scored, & directed by Tatum, and Produced by Tressa Epps.
“This was one of the hardest films I’ve ever made,” Tatum states as he reflects on the making of his film. “I was working at a hospital while driving for Uber Eats and Doordash during the 1st wave of the pandemic. The murder of George Floyd deeply affected me. Coupled with the experiences at my job, and the visuals of people protesting against police brutality personally pushed me over the top.”
He adds, “At that point, seeing the passion from everyone, made me pick up my own camera and decided to tell the story about the people seeking equality & change. It’s all about the people and their ability to stand united during the worst, and the best of times. Our voices matter. And having them matter in a time of constant division and unrest is not only important for today, but necessary for tomorrow, and the future to come.”
As part of the 26th Edition of the Roxbury International Film Festival, the screening will hold a Q&A with the filmmakers. Additional screenings, discussions, donations, and viewing opportunities will be announced through The People United’s website and social media platforms.
“To me, The People, United is a unique ‘looking glass’ into how different our lives were during the worst period of our lives, while providing inspiration and hope to future generations seeking equality and justice for their fellow man,” says Tatum.
Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.roxfilmfest.com/2024festival, and on the Museum of Fine Arts Boston website.
About the Filmmakers
Crosby Tatum
Boston, Massachusetts native, Crosby Tatum, secured distinction as a television and motion picture producer, director, writer, and editor with works featured on Netflix, BET, Amazon Prime, and global video on demand platforms. Tatum’s mantra is evident in his work: “Create opportunity where it seems as if there is no opportunity to be had at all.” The concept motivates Tatum’s loyalty to thorough work, the latest film and video technologies available, and to resilience in his profession.
Tatum graduated from the New England Institute of Art with an associate degree in television broadcasting. His dedication and ability to excel during his time at the New England Institute of Art earned him the Most Outstanding Broadcaster Award in 2003. Two years following this achievement, Tatum founded Triceptus Studios, a motion picture production and post-production company. Triceptus Studios ensures excellence in every stage of the creative and technical processes, handling everything including the producing, directing, budgeting, screenwriting, post-production work and finishing services for clients.
Triceptus Studios’ film, television, and new media projects are shown worldwide, presented at film festivals, and complimented with various awards. As his company advances, Tatum continues to expand his personal expertise. Working with elite creative professionals, Tatum shares his talent, and in return learns from renowned colleagues he has worked with on some of his projects including Christina Keyes (Tyler Perry: A Madea Christmas), Jazsmin Lewis (Barbershop I and Barbershop II), Robin Givens, Keith Robinson, Tangi Miller, Christopher Nolen, Mickey Factz, and Kdita Otaku.
Two feature films, Surprise, Surprise!!! and Confused…by Love, highlight Tatum’s skill set in producing, directing, writing and distributing. An additional seven feature films specifically exemplify Tatum’s capabilities as a producer. Five of these works earned placement on BET, Netflix, and Amazon Prime.
Tatum proudly supports his hometown sports teams when away from work, cheering on the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and the Boston Red Sox with pride. His love for sports also expands into professional wrestling, and Tatum enthusiastically participates in mixed martial arts, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Muay Thai. When sports subside, Tatum loves to explore the culinary and physical worlds, experimenting with foods and traveling whenever possible.
Set in 2020 after the murder of George Floyd, Tatum’s cinematic diary visually captures the raw, yet sprawling events, speeches, opinions, and actions of protestors on differing sides, calling for change during a global pandemic, and a contentious U.S. election season.
The film features over fifty (50) "on-the-spot" remarks from protestors and demonstrators. It also features remarks from Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), family members of Mr. George Floyd, Jacob Blake, Trayvon Martin, Terrence Coleman, Eurie Stamps Sr., and others. The People, United is written, produced, scored, & directed by Tatum, and Produced by Tressa Epps.
“This was one of the hardest films I’ve ever made,” Tatum states as he reflects on the making of his film. “I was working at a hospital while driving for Uber Eats and Doordash during the 1st wave of the pandemic. The murder of George Floyd deeply affected me. Coupled with the experiences at my job, and the visuals of people protesting against police brutality personally pushed me over the top.”
He adds, “At that point, seeing the passion from everyone, made me pick up my own camera and decided to tell the story about the people seeking equality & change. It’s all about the people and their ability to stand united during the worst, and the best of times. Our voices matter. And having them matter in a time of constant division and unrest is not only important for today, but necessary for tomorrow, and the future to come.”
As part of the 26th Edition of the Roxbury International Film Festival, the screening will hold a Q&A with the filmmakers. Additional screenings, discussions, donations, and viewing opportunities will be announced through The People United’s website and social media platforms.
“To me, The People, United is a unique ‘looking glass’ into how different our lives were during the worst period of our lives, while providing inspiration and hope to future generations seeking equality and justice for their fellow man,” says Tatum.
Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.roxfilmfest.com/2024festival, and on the Museum of Fine Arts Boston website.
About the Filmmakers
Crosby Tatum
Boston, Massachusetts native, Crosby Tatum, secured distinction as a television and motion picture producer, director, writer, and editor with works featured on Netflix, BET, Amazon Prime, and global video on demand platforms. Tatum’s mantra is evident in his work: “Create opportunity where it seems as if there is no opportunity to be had at all.” The concept motivates Tatum’s loyalty to thorough work, the latest film and video technologies available, and to resilience in his profession.
Tatum graduated from the New England Institute of Art with an associate degree in television broadcasting. His dedication and ability to excel during his time at the New England Institute of Art earned him the Most Outstanding Broadcaster Award in 2003. Two years following this achievement, Tatum founded Triceptus Studios, a motion picture production and post-production company. Triceptus Studios ensures excellence in every stage of the creative and technical processes, handling everything including the producing, directing, budgeting, screenwriting, post-production work and finishing services for clients.
Triceptus Studios’ film, television, and new media projects are shown worldwide, presented at film festivals, and complimented with various awards. As his company advances, Tatum continues to expand his personal expertise. Working with elite creative professionals, Tatum shares his talent, and in return learns from renowned colleagues he has worked with on some of his projects including Christina Keyes (Tyler Perry: A Madea Christmas), Jazsmin Lewis (Barbershop I and Barbershop II), Robin Givens, Keith Robinson, Tangi Miller, Christopher Nolen, Mickey Factz, and Kdita Otaku.
Two feature films, Surprise, Surprise!!! and Confused…by Love, highlight Tatum’s skill set in producing, directing, writing and distributing. An additional seven feature films specifically exemplify Tatum’s capabilities as a producer. Five of these works earned placement on BET, Netflix, and Amazon Prime.
Tatum proudly supports his hometown sports teams when away from work, cheering on the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and the Boston Red Sox with pride. His love for sports also expands into professional wrestling, and Tatum enthusiastically participates in mixed martial arts, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Muay Thai. When sports subside, Tatum loves to explore the culinary and physical worlds, experimenting with foods and traveling whenever possible.
Contact
Triceptus StudiosContact
Crosby Tatum
857-891-7744
http://www.triceptus.com
Crosby Tatum
857-891-7744
http://www.triceptus.com
Categories