Loveforce International Releases Declare Peace #9 and It’s "Definitely No Bore"
On Friday, June 7, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles by Ami Cannon and A Prophet Among Us.
Santa Clarita, CA, June 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, June 7, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One is entitled “Declare Peace #9.” The other is entitled “Definitely No Bore.”
The latest Digital Music Single by Ami Cannon is entitled “Definitely No Bore.” It is a Singer-Songwriter, Adult Contemporary, Acoustic-Oriented Pop song is about relationships and kindred spirits. Whether a kindred spirit is someone you have known a long time or just met, a long time lover or a fast friend, everyone has people in their lives that just "get" them, on a deep level. Ami wrote this song about someone who she had just met but felt a profound connection with. They actually talked for hours and felt as comfortable as if they were old friends.
The new Digital Music Single by A Prophet Among Us is entitled “Declare Peace #9.” It is a sort of an homage to The Beatles’ Revolution #9. It crosses several musical genres including Singer-Songwriter, and Soft Pop-Rock. The song slowly builds into a crescendo with a chant of how to achieve peace and the urgency to do so juxtaposed with the simple calmness of the word peace being sung.
"Our two releases this week are about human connection, whether it’s an interpersonal connection as the one explored in 'Definitely No Bore' or a global connection as in the desire for peace expressed in 'Declare Peace #9'," said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, YouTube Music, Deezer, KKBox, Pandora, Media Net, Amazon Music, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Tidal, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, Flo, and TikTok, Resso.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
