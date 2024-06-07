Susan Parker’s Newly Released "Miss Mary and the United Nations" is a Heartwarming Tale of Purpose and Community
“Miss Mary and the United Nations” from Christian Faith Publishing author Susan Parker is a touching narrative that explores themes of loss, purpose, and community. Through the story of Miss Mary, readers are reminded of the importance of finding purpose in unexpected places and the power of reaching out to others with love and compassion.
London, OH, June 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Miss Mary and the United Nations,” a sweet story of God’s guiding hand, is the creation of published author, Susan Parker.
Parker shares, “Mary Ann thought she had lost everything, and then she found something.
“We all need to feel there is a purpose for our existence, a need to be alive.
“Our life’s journey leads through deep tunnels and high mountains. It is up to us to find what is of value.
“Miss Mary is based on the life of a generous woman who gave all and then gave some more. Enjoy the read.
“After living a life of caring for her family, Mary Ann finds herself alone in an unfamiliar place. She no longer has a purpose, no reason for her to live.
“Her new neighborhood has lots of children. Many of the families are recent immigrants. Slowly Miss Mary befriends the children and their parents. She gradually realizes that God placed her right where she belongs.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susan Parker’s new book is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of community. Through Miss Mary’s journey, readers will discover the beauty of finding purpose and connection in unexpected places.
Consumers can purchase “Miss Mary and the United Nations” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Miss Mary and the United Nations,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Parker shares, “Mary Ann thought she had lost everything, and then she found something.
“We all need to feel there is a purpose for our existence, a need to be alive.
“Our life’s journey leads through deep tunnels and high mountains. It is up to us to find what is of value.
“Miss Mary is based on the life of a generous woman who gave all and then gave some more. Enjoy the read.
“After living a life of caring for her family, Mary Ann finds herself alone in an unfamiliar place. She no longer has a purpose, no reason for her to live.
“Her new neighborhood has lots of children. Many of the families are recent immigrants. Slowly Miss Mary befriends the children and their parents. She gradually realizes that God placed her right where she belongs.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susan Parker’s new book is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of community. Through Miss Mary’s journey, readers will discover the beauty of finding purpose and connection in unexpected places.
Consumers can purchase “Miss Mary and the United Nations” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Miss Mary and the United Nations,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories