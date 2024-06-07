Lee Saalfeld’s Newly Released “THE MACHETE AND THE CROSS: An Encounter with Death In the Amazon Jungle of Ecuador” is a Riveting Tale of Faith and Survival
“THE MACHETE AND THE CROSS: An Encounter with Death In the Amazon Jungle of Ecuador” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lee Saalfeld is a gripping narrative that explores themes of faith, resilience, and the power of divine intervention. Through his own harrowing experience in the depths of the Amazon Jungle, Saalfeld shares profound insights into preparing for life's unexpected challenges and finding strength in moments of crisis.
Branson, MO, June 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “THE MACHETE AND THE CROSS: An Encounter with Death In the Amazon Jungle of Ecuador”: a compelling account of one man's encounter with mortality and the miraculous intervention that spared his life. “THE MACHETE AND THE CROSS: An Encounter with Death In the Amazon Jungle of Ecuador” is the creation of published author, Lee Saalfeld.
Saalfeld shares, “Are you prepared for a life-changing moment?
“Have you experienced a split-second event that could change the direction of your entire life? Or if you knew that you had only ten minutes to live, would you be ready to meet your Maker? Are you equipped to face your ultimate challenge?
“Missionary Lee Saalfeld experienced such an event in the Amazon Jungle of Ecuador. In 'The Machete and the Cross,' he tells the story of a near-fateful event that night in a dark jungle village. Lee shares how the Lord prepared him for that death-defying moment and led him to his ultimate deliverance.
“Like Lee, and without any advance warning, you may face a life-threatening situation, and it’s vital for you to be ready for whatever comes your way. This book may very well prepare you for that unexpected moment.
“Inside, you’ll discover the following:
· Why bad things happen to good people—it’s simple and yet so misunderstood
· The tremendous power in your spiritual prayer life
· How your past experiences can influence your future
· The confidence of knowing that God has a plan for your life
· Why obedience is more important than sacrifice.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lee Saalfeld’s new book is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the sustaining power of faith. Through Saalfeld's riveting narrative, readers are reminded that the meaning and purpose of our lives has been established by God before we were even born. Psalm 139:16 This is especially significant to remember in times of life-threatening adversity.
Consumers can purchase “THE MACHETE AND THE CROSS: An Encounter with Death In the Amazon Jungle of Ecuador” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “THE MACHETE AND THE CROSS: An Encounter with Death In the Amazon Jungle of Ecuador,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Saalfeld shares, “Are you prepared for a life-changing moment?
“Have you experienced a split-second event that could change the direction of your entire life? Or if you knew that you had only ten minutes to live, would you be ready to meet your Maker? Are you equipped to face your ultimate challenge?
“Missionary Lee Saalfeld experienced such an event in the Amazon Jungle of Ecuador. In 'The Machete and the Cross,' he tells the story of a near-fateful event that night in a dark jungle village. Lee shares how the Lord prepared him for that death-defying moment and led him to his ultimate deliverance.
“Like Lee, and without any advance warning, you may face a life-threatening situation, and it’s vital for you to be ready for whatever comes your way. This book may very well prepare you for that unexpected moment.
“Inside, you’ll discover the following:
· Why bad things happen to good people—it’s simple and yet so misunderstood
· The tremendous power in your spiritual prayer life
· How your past experiences can influence your future
· The confidence of knowing that God has a plan for your life
· Why obedience is more important than sacrifice.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lee Saalfeld’s new book is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the sustaining power of faith. Through Saalfeld's riveting narrative, readers are reminded that the meaning and purpose of our lives has been established by God before we were even born. Psalm 139:16 This is especially significant to remember in times of life-threatening adversity.
Consumers can purchase “THE MACHETE AND THE CROSS: An Encounter with Death In the Amazon Jungle of Ecuador” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “THE MACHETE AND THE CROSS: An Encounter with Death In the Amazon Jungle of Ecuador,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories