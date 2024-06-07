Lee Saalfeld’s Newly Released “THE MACHETE AND THE CROSS: An Encounter with Death In the Amazon Jungle of Ecuador” is a Riveting Tale of Faith and Survival

“THE MACHETE AND THE CROSS: An Encounter with Death In the Amazon Jungle of Ecuador” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lee Saalfeld is a gripping narrative that explores themes of faith, resilience, and the power of divine intervention. Through his own harrowing experience in the depths of the Amazon Jungle, Saalfeld shares profound insights into preparing for life's unexpected challenges and finding strength in moments of crisis.