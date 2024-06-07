Ronald Metz’s Newly Released "New Life Psalms: Poems and Praises from the Trails of a New Life" is a Reflective Journey Through Faith and Experience
“New Life Psalms: Poems and Praises from the Trails of a New Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ronald Metz offers a collection of insightful poems that reflect the author's journey of faith. Through heartfelt verses, Metz explores themes of faith, wisdom, resilience, and the presence of the Holy Spirit in everyday life.
Cookeville, TN, June 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “New Life Psalms: Poems and Praises from the Trails of a New Life”: a poignant anthology that invites readers to embark on a spiritual journey of self-discovery and reflection. “New Life Psalms: Poems and Praises from the Trails of a New Life” is the creation of published author, Ronald Metz, a Kansas native who graduated from Cowley County Community College and Pittsburg State University. He has also trained and worked as a clown, balloon decorator, and balloon artist for over thirty years. He is a retired officer of the US Army Reserve with a combined enlisted and officer service of twenty-two years. He is also a retired city letter carrier of the US Postal Service with over twenty-five years of experience delivering in Joplin, Missouri. He has been married to Helen for over fifty years and is a member of the United Methodist Church in Tennessee where the couple now reside.
Metz shares, “Life unfolds in broken pieces, but pieces can be woven together into a fabric with meaning for us and others. We read the Bible and walk the paths of daily life, but as many people have said, they lack meaning. The key to making these strands weave together is the Holy Spirit. Our faith in Jesus Christ and the receipt of the Holy Spirit allow us wisdom and knowledge to bring our lives together—intersecting relationships with people and places, growing through our faith in Jesus. In our moments of listening, we hear the Holy Spirit speak to us—to do, to be, to share, and to grow in love. In the hurried lives most people live, we miss things. We miss the things that can help us, grow us, and make us resilient. But we must listen. No two people see or experience things the same, and through our sharing, we learn and grow.
“This book is about listening to the Holy Spirit speak through daily life lived and experienced not in isolation but in intersection. Intersection with others through time and locations across the country and around the world. Intersection with others to continue the work of the Holy Spirit in spreading God’s message and His love to the world.
“May you be blessed at the intersection of love and life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ronald Metz’s new book is a soul-stirring literary work that resonates with readers of all backgrounds. With its rich imagery and profound themes, this book offers a source of inspiration and comfort to those seeking spiritual growth and renewal.
Consumers can purchase “New Life Psalms: Poems and Praises from the Trails of a New Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “New Life Psalms: Poems and Praises from the Trails of a New Life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
