Jeff Hale’s Newly Released "Life as a Hospital Chaplain" is an Insightful Glimpse Into Compassionate Care

“Life as a Hospital Chaplain” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeff Hale offers a heartfelt portrayal of the role of chaplains in holistic healing. Through poignant vignettes, Hale sheds light on the diverse ways in which chaplains provide support and comfort to patients, families, and staff, showcasing the invaluable contribution of chaplaincy in healthcare.