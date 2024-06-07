Carmelo Maselli’s Newly Released "Life of a Humble Believer: Blessed by Destiny" is a Heartfelt and Spiritually Charged Memoir
“Life of a Humble Believer: Blessed by Destiny” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carmelo Maselli is a captivating reflection on a life guided by faith and destiny, exploring themes of divine intervention, personal growth, and spiritual encounters.
Mahwah, NJ, June 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Life of a Humble Believer: Blessed by Destiny”: a sincere and inspiring memoir that recounts the author’s spiritual journey and the profound experiences that shaped his faith. “Life of a Humble Believer: Blessed by Destiny” is the creation of published author, Carmelo Maselli, a native of San Lucido, a Calabrian town in the province of Cosenza, Italy.
Maselli shares, “First of all, I want to thank you for choosing to take a look at my book. I am sure you will find it interesting in the transition from childhood—humble but hardworking since my early years—to adulthood—with its experiences with Destiny.
“We should always pay attention to what happens to us, always asking ourselves whether it is our free choices or choices we cannot avoid making.
“The Essence of the Book is Contained in Chapters 2, 7, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, and 22.
“The other chapters tell about everyday life, how things can be intricate, and how you can suddenly receive so much Grace from the Lord.
“I am a Roman Catholic by religion, but I respect all of them. Receiving nocturnal visits from those in the Afterlife and Being Healed is not easy to face without being a believer. Visiting and Walking in the Higher Heavens and Then Returning Back is Not Easy at All if you do not believe in something greater than yourself.
“I wish you a good read, and I hope you enjoy it, even though my way of expressing myself is very straightforward, as I am not a renowned writer. I am a Simple man who has written the Truth.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carmelo Maselli’s new book is an enjoyable exploration of life’s defining moments.
Consumers can purchase “Life of a Humble Believer: Blessed by Destiny” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Life of a Humble Believer: Blessed by Destiny,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
