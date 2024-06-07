Verneda S. Harris’s Newly Released “What Squirt Teaches Me about Jesus: Kids Learning about Jesus while Playing with Fido” is a Sweet Story of Faith and Friendship
“What Squirt Teaches Me about Jesus: Kids Learning about Jesus while Playing with Fido” from Christian Faith Publishing author Verneda S. Harris is a heartwarming story that combines the joy of pet ownership with valuable lessons about faith, love, and compassion.
Williamsburg, VA, June 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “What Squirt Teaches Me about Jesus: Kids Learning about Jesus while Playing with Fido”: a charming narrative that follows the adventures of a lovable Lhasa Apso named Squirt and his pet parent as they navigate life's everyday challenges with a dose of Christlike behavior. “What Squirt Teaches Me about Jesus: Kids Learning about Jesus while Playing with Fido” is the creation of published author, Verneda S. Harris, a recently retired 22 year US Army Officer with specialties in Human Resource Administration, Training and Public Affairs. Her military service led her to a second retirement in local federal and state government, and in the corporate sector, specializing in organizational behavior and human resource development leadership.
Harris shares, “'What Squirt Teaches Me about Jesus' is a delightful book about how a cute and fluffy Lhasa Apso shares in Christlike behavior with his pet parent every day just by being his playful self. Squirt demonstrates to children that God forgives them and loves them with unconditional love, is omnipresent and omniscient, and wants them to draw near to him. God provides for, cares for, and protects his children and will never leave nor forsake them. He wants them to delight in him, to be happy, and to enjoy all the good in life while preparing for heaven; and to know that if he is with them, he is better than the whole world against them.
“In addition to learning about God’s Word, children may begin interacting with their pets with a deeper awareness and experiencing a greater sensitivity and responsibility for caring for them. They may also begin to be more appreciative of God’s being in everything and that every person and every living thing has value. Squirt may set in children’s hearts some examples of what walking in God’s way looks like in plain ole everyday modern life, setting the stage for children to experience higher growth and development in any arena with a greater propensity to master any challenge they may face.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Verneda S. Harris’s new book invites young readers on a journey of discovery, encouraging them to explore their faith through the lens of their furry friends. With engaging storytelling and relatable characters, this delightful book is sure to captivate children and adults alike.
Consumers can purchase “What Squirt Teaches Me about Jesus: Kids Learning about Jesus while Playing with Fido” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What Squirt Teaches Me about Jesus: Kids Learning about Jesus while Playing with Fido,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
