Robert Bellino M.D.’s New Book, "Be: Control Ability for You," is a Transformative Guide That Delves Into the Realms of Self-Empowerment and Personal Mastery
Myakka City, FL, June 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Robert Bellino M.D., a psychiatrist of fifty-five years, has completed his/her most recent book, “Be: Control Ability for You: Your Guide to Everything: A Traveler’s Guide to Coping with the Universe and All That It Is--YOU!”: a groundbreaking exploration into the depths of the human psyche and the limitless potential that lies within each individual.
A member of Phi Beta Kappa, author Robert Bellino M.D. graduated in the top third of his medical school class. He had three years of general psychiatry residency. In private practice, he used multiple kinds of psychiatric procedures, including shock treatment therapy, group therapy, hypnosis, and individual therapy with medication management. The author journeyed to prisons, jails, nursing homes, and hospitals, and he managed and advised other therapists in hospitals and outpatient settings. Dr. Bellino saw over fifteen thousand different patients individually throughout his career.
“This book is not about mental illness but about dealing with life and ourselves in general,” writes Dr. Bellino. “Most particularly, this book aims to help you get better control of your mind by helping you understand how to deal with and, if needed, change your thoughts, emotions, feelings, and control abilities. … The book is a fresh and concise guide that can help you change the way you look at life. It’s achievable, but you will have to commit to engaging with the suggestions and practices in this guide.”
Published by Fulton Books, Robert Bellino M.D.’s book a fresh and concise guide that offers practical tools and techniques for reshaping one’s perspective on life. Through “Be: Control Ability for You,” readers will learn how to reclaim their inherent power and create the lives they truly deserve, unlocking the secrets of personal transformation and live a life of purpose, fulfillment, and joy.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Be: Control Ability for You: Your Guide to Everything: A Traveler’s Guide to Coping with the Universe and All That It Is--YOU!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
