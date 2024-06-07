Author J. M. Williger’s New Book “The Rites of Iron: Book One of The Trials of Gnash” is a Thrilling Coming-of-Age Fantasy Novel About a Young Warrior in a Nomadic Tribe
Recent release “The Rites of Iron: Book One of The Trials of Gnash” from Newman Springs Publishing author J. M. Williger follows a coming-of-age ceremony for young warriors in a tribe of wandering nomads.
Indianapolis, IN, June 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- J. M. Williger, who grew up on the southern shore of Lake Michigan, has completed his new book, “The Rites of Iron: Book One of The Trials of Gnash”: a gripping and potent fantasy novel that centers on Gnash, a young warrior raised in a tribe of wandering nomads.
The Rushali Desert is many things—a swirling tempest of red sand, an arid landscape scoured by incredible heat, and a breeding ground for dangerous beasts. But for Gnash, the desert is simply home.
Through the Rites of Iron, a coming-of-age ceremony for young warriors in his tribe, Gnash discovers what it means to be truly strong as he fights through the perils of his desolate homeland.
In addition to his writing, author J. M. Williger is a martial arts enthusiast, an amateur chef, and the dungeon master of a five-year-long D&D campaign.
J. M. writes, “Shimon’s face took on a thoughtful expression, then he walked over to the fire and pointed down to the pile of tinder. ‘Take a stick in each hand and hold the end into the fire,’ the elder instructed. Gnash did as he was told and soon held two sticks, each with an ember lighting their tip. ‘Think of the aish as our campfire,’ Shimon explained, ‘and the sticks you hold as the Rushali people. Though the bodies are separate, they hold the same light, and that connection is what makes them strong.’”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, J. M. Williger’s spellbinding tale takes readers along on Gnash’s once-in-a-lifetime journey.
Readers who wish to experience this empowering work can purchase “The Rites of Iron: Book One of The Trials of Gnash” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
