Author J. M. Williger’s New Book “The Rites of Iron: Book One of The Trials of Gnash” is a Thrilling Coming-of-Age Fantasy Novel About a Young Warrior in a Nomadic Tribe

Recent release “The Rites of Iron: Book One of The Trials of Gnash” from Newman Springs Publishing author J. M. Williger follows a coming-of-age ceremony for young warriors in a tribe of wandering nomads.