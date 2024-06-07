Author Rosaria Lanza’s New Book, "She Moved Again," is a Gripping Story of One Woman’s Struggles to Confront Her Past Instead of Running Away Once More
Recent release “She Moved Again” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rosaria Lanza is a poignant and compelling novel that centers around Tina, a woman with a traumatic past who has moved more than twenty-five times over the course of forty-five years. Now, tired of running, Tina will have to confront her struggles and years of pain if she has any hope of escaping her emotional ghosts.
New York, NY, June 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rosaria Lanza, who has experienced a difficult life from an early age, has completed her new book, “She Moved Again”: a powerful and thought-provoking story of a woman’s journey as she reflects back upon the struggles of her life and how, despite constantly moving around to run away from her problems, she never managed to escape them and was forced to confront them head-on.
Lanza begins her tale, “We live in a world full of sorrow for a lot of us. When Tina was sixty-six years old, she started remembering all the pain she went through all her life. She did not want to think about the problems, and up until this point, she did not let herself think about how hard life had been. But now, for some reason, the thoughts were flooding her mind, and she could not turn them off. So here it goes…”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Rosaria Lanza’s enthralling tale is inspired by the author’s own personal experiences in life and how, despite the trials she endured, she forged to discover that life, indeed, does get better. Expertly paced and character-driven, “She Moved Again” is an earnest and deeply emotional look at how vital it is to never give up, and that there is always a light at the end of the tunnel.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “She Moved Again” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Lanza begins her tale, “We live in a world full of sorrow for a lot of us. When Tina was sixty-six years old, she started remembering all the pain she went through all her life. She did not want to think about the problems, and up until this point, she did not let herself think about how hard life had been. But now, for some reason, the thoughts were flooding her mind, and she could not turn them off. So here it goes…”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Rosaria Lanza’s enthralling tale is inspired by the author’s own personal experiences in life and how, despite the trials she endured, she forged to discover that life, indeed, does get better. Expertly paced and character-driven, “She Moved Again” is an earnest and deeply emotional look at how vital it is to never give up, and that there is always a light at the end of the tunnel.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “She Moved Again” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories