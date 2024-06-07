Author Rosaria Lanza’s New Book, "She Moved Again," is a Gripping Story of One Woman’s Struggles to Confront Her Past Instead of Running Away Once More

Recent release “She Moved Again” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rosaria Lanza is a poignant and compelling novel that centers around Tina, a woman with a traumatic past who has moved more than twenty-five times over the course of forty-five years. Now, tired of running, Tina will have to confront her struggles and years of pain if she has any hope of escaping her emotional ghosts.