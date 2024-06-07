Author Richard A. Morehead’s New Book, "Big Oscar," is a Delightful Story That Tells the Tale of a Wild Bobcat Living Amongst the Swamps of Southern Louisiana
Recent release “Big Oscar: The story of a bobcat born and raised in the swamps of South Louisiana” from Covenant Books author Richard A. Morehead is an adorable and heartwarming tale that follows the life of a wild bobcat with a sensitive demeanor who travels throughout Louisiana to see the world and make new friends.
Columbia, LA, June 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Richard A. Morehead, an avid outdoorsman who has lived in Louisiana most of his life and enjoys watching wild animals in their natural habitats, has completed his new book, “Big Oscar: The story of a bobcat born and raised in the swamps of South Louisiana”: a charming story that centers around a bobcat and his many adventures as he makes new friends, learns how to hunt for food, and finds his place in the world.
“Big Oscar is about a bobcat, born as an only kitten, and lives in the swamps of Louisiana,” writes Morehead. “He goes through many ordeals and experiences during his lifetime. He is not the ordinary bobcat but a very sensitive one, traveling over much of the state of Louisiana.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Richard A. Morehead’s new book will take readers of all ages on an engaging ride as they follow Big Oscar’s journey and experience the world through his eyes. Brimming with colorful artwork and thrilling adventures, “Big Oscar” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, inviting them to revisit this riveting story over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Big Oscar: The story of a bobcat born and raised in the swamps of South Louisiana” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Big Oscar is about a bobcat, born as an only kitten, and lives in the swamps of Louisiana,” writes Morehead. “He goes through many ordeals and experiences during his lifetime. He is not the ordinary bobcat but a very sensitive one, traveling over much of the state of Louisiana.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Richard A. Morehead’s new book will take readers of all ages on an engaging ride as they follow Big Oscar’s journey and experience the world through his eyes. Brimming with colorful artwork and thrilling adventures, “Big Oscar” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, inviting them to revisit this riveting story over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Big Oscar: The story of a bobcat born and raised in the swamps of South Louisiana” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories