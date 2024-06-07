Author Richard A. Morehead’s New Book, "Big Oscar," is a Delightful Story That Tells the Tale of a Wild Bobcat Living Amongst the Swamps of Southern Louisiana

Recent release “Big Oscar: The story of a bobcat born and raised in the swamps of South Louisiana” from Covenant Books author Richard A. Morehead is an adorable and heartwarming tale that follows the life of a wild bobcat with a sensitive demeanor who travels throughout Louisiana to see the world and make new friends.