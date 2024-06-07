Author Cherie Walters’s New Book, "The Talisman," is a Captivating Tale Concerning the Search for Green Parking Permits That May Hold Unknown Powers Within Them

Recent release “The Talisman” from Covenant Books author Cherie Walters is a compelling and fascinating story that follows the fallout after it is discovered that special green parking permits are actually talismans that might hold magic within them. As half the world goes mad to get one while the other claims that they are frauds, questions about their origins linger over everyone.