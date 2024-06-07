Author Cherie Walters’s New Book, "The Talisman," is a Captivating Tale Concerning the Search for Green Parking Permits That May Hold Unknown Powers Within Them
Recent release “The Talisman” from Covenant Books author Cherie Walters is a compelling and fascinating story that follows the fallout after it is discovered that special green parking permits are actually talismans that might hold magic within them. As half the world goes mad to get one while the other claims that they are frauds, questions about their origins linger over everyone.
Roswell, GA, June 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cherie Walters, a loving mother who holds a master’s in education and taught reading in inner-city schools until retirement, has completed her new book, “The Talisman”: a thought-provoking tale that centers around a mysterious case of green parking permit, and the incredible healing powers they supposedly bring to those who manage to acquire them.
“The Department of Motor Vehicles is sometimes a place that causes uneasiness and discomfort,” writes Cherie. “There is payment, often long lines, uncomfortable chairs, and tests to pass. Oh, what a joy! However, one spring morning, a figure wearing a bowler with bird feathers in his hatband arrives at the DMV. Wherever he appears, controversy arises. Why do some call his delivery of a talisman a gift of fraud? Others desperately want to acquire this mysterious talisman. If you believe that miracles are still possible, you will understand this little story. Who is Raph Ange?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Cherie Walters’s new book is a poignant story of hope and learning to rebuild one’s life despite the trials they have faced. Expertly paced and eye-opening, Cherie draws upon her own struggles to weave this spellbinding experience that’s sure to leave readers on the edge of their seat, right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “The Talisman” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
