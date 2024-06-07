Author Judy Cooley’s New Book, “In the Blink of an Eye: Marjorie’s Story,” is an Uplifting Biography That Celebrates the Meaningful Life of the Author’s Mother
Recent release “In the Blink of an Eye: Marjorie’s Story” from Page Publishing author Judy Cooley is a moving biography that tells the story of the lasting legacy of the author’s mother.
Tillamook, OR, June 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Judy Cooley, who taught a combination of German, French, and Spanish for thirty years, has completed her new book, “In the Blink of an Eye: Marjorie’s Story”: a fascinating biography that takes readers into the life of a woman who valued family, friendships, and helping those around her.
Author Judy Cooley writes, “My parents were great influences in my life. From my mom, I learned optimism. I never saw my mom in a bad mood. She was always happy and looked at the good side of everyone and everything. When she wanted a fireplace, she substituted as a mail carrier and after a year, was able to buy it. Once when thinking she and Dad might get a new car, a fire prevented it. Dad was a logger, and the logs on the cold deck of the lumber mill had burned up, which prevented him from paying his workers with the money he would have received. Neither parent mentioned it to us kids, and nothing changed in their behavior. They never talked to us kids about money, having it or not having it. Mom cooked, sewed our clothes, painted the walls inside our home, and always found a way to make something out of nothing. Our parents took in an AFS student: Olga, Job Corps girls, Japanese students, and others, which had a big influence on me.”
She continues, “I remember her sending packages to her pen pals in Europe after WWII. Family was the most important to her. Mom took us to visit her parents and their siblings and her siblings. We learned stories about all of them. We lived minutes from my father’s family and got to know and love them, too. So many stories to tell. In fact, when my little granddaughter, Natasha, spent the night with me, she always asked for the stories. What fun! She always asked for the stories about the people (the relatives).”
Published by Page Publishing, Judy Cooley’s inspiring work reminds readers how living a life of kindness can deeply impact others.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “In the Blink of an Eye: Marjorie’s Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
