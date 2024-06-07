Author Jeff Hebert’s New Book, “A River Life: Coming of Age in the Thousand Islands,” Sheds Light on a Truly Remarkable Location Unlike Anywhere Else

Recent release “A River Life: Coming of Age in the Thousand Islands” from Page Publishing author Jeff Hebert invites readers to journey with the author from the 1950s on and share in his enthusiasm of being raised on the St. Lawrence River in Alexandria Bay, New York.