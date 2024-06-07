Author Jeff Hebert’s New Book, “A River Life: Coming of Age in the Thousand Islands,” Sheds Light on a Truly Remarkable Location Unlike Anywhere Else
Recent release “A River Life: Coming of Age in the Thousand Islands” from Page Publishing author Jeff Hebert invites readers to journey with the author from the 1950s on and share in his enthusiasm of being raised on the St. Lawrence River in Alexandria Bay, New York.
Palm Coast, FL, June 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jeff Hebert, a self-proclaimed Thousand Islands aficionado, having grown up in Alexandria Bay, New York, during the height of the area’s tourism rebirth from the 1950s on, has completed his new book, “A River Life: Coming of Age in the Thousand Islands”: an intriguing work that highlights a one-of-a-kind destination. From the early fishing escapades as a young boy to eerie interludes with ghostly reminders of an ancient island past, readers will quickly feel a part of the excitement and wonder of growing up in and on the St. Lawrence River.
The Hebert family owned and operated the Edgewood Resort in Alexandria Bay for over forty years, from 1950 through the late 1990s. The author’s early years were spent in and on the river, embracing all that the St. Lawrence River and Thousand Islands had to offer to a young boy. Now residing and working in Florida, his current business interests dictate that he returns to the St. Lawrence River less frequently than he would prefer.
Hebert charismatically writes, “Alexandria Bay is a dog-eared old river town…,” referring historically to its settlement in the early 1800s as a river port. He calls attention to the area’s unrivaled beauty and promises that once the enchantment of the river captures your heart, you’re likely to be hooked forever, returning time and time again.
Published by Page Publishing, Jeff Hebert’s engaging tale invites readers to experience this unique destination, highlighting its historical relevance and lasting allure.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A River Life: Coming of Age in the Thousand Islands” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
