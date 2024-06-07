Author Gideon Chuka Nwoko’s New Book, "The Sojourner," is a Compelling Historical Fiction Following Two Friends and Their Lives in Post-Civil War Nigeria
Recent release “The Sojourner: A Jeffrey Igwe and JoeBoy Amanze Novel” from Page Publishing author Gideon Chuka Nwoko is a compelling story of two friends living in post-civil war Nigeria who find themselves moving from their ancestral province to the city of Lagos, eventually finding themselves in Dallas, Texas, where their lives take a dramatic turn towards a brand-new destiny.
Round Rock, TX, June 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gideon Chuka Nwoko, a novelist, non-fiction writer, and environmental activist from Nigeria, has completed his new book, “The Sojourner: A Jeffrey Igwe and JoeBoy Amanze Novel”: a historical romance of lost love and an enduring love found that follows two friends in Nigeria who find their way to America, where their lives take a sudden turn.
Nwoko writes, “At the dawn of a precarious post–civil war Nigeria, Jeffrey Igwe and JoeBoy Amanze, chummiest of Igbo pals from the eastern region of the country, surmised that opportunities for them to soar in their lives’ dreams weren’t guaranteed in an already rife, tribal, and nepotistic society, shrewdly skewed against the Igbos, who were tacitly deemed a bellicose race of people for allegedly igniting the heap of cinders and embers that eventually erupted into a full-scale tribal bloodbath between the Igbos and the Hausa, albeit the Igbos only audaciously fought the Hausa, the federal troops, to counter their subjugation and defend their people, dignity, and ancestral homeland in a civil war that raged from 1967–1970.
“Gritty, fearless, ambitious, and contrarian, Jeffrey Igwe, who fought and survived the civil pogrom as a Biafran army captain, sought the recourse of JoeBoy Amanze as he transitioned from his ancestral provenance of Amaku to the metropolitan city of Lagos for the very first time.
“The two chums eventually migrated to Dallas, Texas, where their lives as the years wore on took a dramatic turn, precipitated by avarice, machismo ego, love, passion, and a trail of bloodcurdling family betrayals, unforeseen maledictions, and tragedies.”
Published by Page Publishing, Gideon Chuka Nwoko’s enthralling tale is the author’s debut novel, and the first of a planned saga spanning seven-books. Expertly paced and full of suspend, Nwoko weaves a steamy, humorous, and emotionally stirring novel that is sure to capture the hearts of readers, keeping them on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, and leaving them desperate for more.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Sojourner: A Jeffrey Igwe and JoeBoy Amanze Novel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
