Author Gideon Chuka Nwoko’s New Book, "The Sojourner," is a Compelling Historical Fiction Following Two Friends and Their Lives in Post-Civil War Nigeria

Recent release “The Sojourner: A Jeffrey Igwe and JoeBoy Amanze Novel” from Page Publishing author Gideon Chuka Nwoko is a compelling story of two friends living in post-civil war Nigeria who find themselves moving from their ancestral province to the city of Lagos, eventually finding themselves in Dallas, Texas, where their lives take a dramatic turn towards a brand-new destiny.