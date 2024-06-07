Author Craytonia Saunders’s New Book, "Heaven’s Devil EBK All Day," Follows a Crew of Hustlers as They Encounter Money, Sex, and Murder
Recent release “Heaven’s Devil EBK All Day” from Page Publishing author Craytonia Saunders is a fast-paced narrative about four best friends living as hustlers on the streets of South Phoenix.
New York, NY, June 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Craytonia Saunders, who is from Phoenix, Arizon, has completed his new book, “Heaven’s Devil EBK All Day”: a suspenseful work that follows a South Phoenix crew as they face a new challenge in the form of an East Coast crew wanting to move in and take over the drug trade in their territory.
Author Craytonia Saunders writes, “After Menice, Slow, and Crew heard the sirens blaring, they decided to get out of the area fast. As the paramedics, fire department, and police arrived on the scene, the crowd of people got larger. The scene looked like something out of a movie. Two young ladies were watching as the paramedics pulled BF out of the back seat of the mangled truck.”
Published by Page Publishing, Craytonia Saunders’s captivating tale invites readers to discover whether the EBK crew will remain loyal to each other and continue to dominate over all their challenges.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Heaven’s Devil EBK All Day” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
