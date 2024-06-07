Author Kenneth R. Trester’s New Book, "Investing in an Era of Power, Control, and Corruption," Offers Strategies for Navigating Today's Complex Financial Markets

Recent release “Investing in an Era of Power, Control, and Corruption” from Page Publishing author Kenneth R. Trester is an insightful read designed to help readers discover the secrets of investing using options in a system marred by corruption. Drawing from his extensive background, Trester reveals how to capitalize on market opportunities with minimal investment and maximum returns.