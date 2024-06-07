Author Kenneth R. Trester’s New Book, "Investing in an Era of Power, Control, and Corruption," Offers Strategies for Navigating Today's Complex Financial Markets
Recent release “Investing in an Era of Power, Control, and Corruption” from Page Publishing author Kenneth R. Trester is an insightful read designed to help readers discover the secrets of investing using options in a system marred by corruption. Drawing from his extensive background, Trester reveals how to capitalize on market opportunities with minimal investment and maximum returns.
Stateline, NV, June 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kenneth R. Trester, who currently lives in the Cayman Islands and has been trading options since the options exchanges first opened in 1973, has completed his new book, “Investing in an Era of Power, Control, and Corruption”: a practical guide delivering strategies and techniques for navigating today's volatile markets with confidence and precision while seizing opportunities, mitigating risks, and maximizing profits in even the most challenging market conditions.
With a career spanning over four decades, author Kenneth R. Trester has established himself as a leading authority in his field and is recognized as a leading international options advisor. In addition to his bestselling books, Trester has been a popular speaker at financial conventions and options trading seminars worldwide, sharing his wealth of knowledge and experience with audiences eager to learn from his expertise. His background combines systems analysis, operations research, and investment management, and he has served as the president of a management consulting firm and an assistant professor of management at the California State University, Fresno, and in the computer science department at Golden West College. He holds a BS and MBA from Utah State University and has done postgraduate work at the University of Oregon.
“In the midst of a falling currency and a barrage of critical events, such as migration issues, increasing crime rates, and a seemingly dysfunctional government—a corrupt deep state—the prospect of investing can elicit a sense of worry and uncertainty,” writes Trester. “The alarming conditions prevailing around us give rise to doubts about the stability of the markets and the viability of potential investment opportunities. With each passing day, it becomes increasingly challenging to trust the system and have confidence in the future. However, in times like these, it is crucial to maintain a balanced perspective and explore investment options cautiously. While we may feel disheartened by the prevailing circumstances, we must remember that opportunities can still arise from adversity. Through research and a comprehensive understanding of the markets, we can identify sectors or industries that have the potential to weather the storm. Additionally, diversifying investments across different assets can minimize risks and help protect against the impact of a falling currency. Although our concerns are valid, approaching investments with a calculated mindset can help navigate through this challenging period and potentially bring fruitful.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kenneth R. Trester’s engaging guide aims to demystify the world of options trading and provide readers with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed in today's dynamic environment. Through a combination of in-depth analysis, real-world examples, and actionable insights, Trester discovers the secrets of investing for readers with any level of experience.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Investing in an Era of Power, Control, and Corruption” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
With a career spanning over four decades, author Kenneth R. Trester has established himself as a leading authority in his field and is recognized as a leading international options advisor. In addition to his bestselling books, Trester has been a popular speaker at financial conventions and options trading seminars worldwide, sharing his wealth of knowledge and experience with audiences eager to learn from his expertise. His background combines systems analysis, operations research, and investment management, and he has served as the president of a management consulting firm and an assistant professor of management at the California State University, Fresno, and in the computer science department at Golden West College. He holds a BS and MBA from Utah State University and has done postgraduate work at the University of Oregon.
“In the midst of a falling currency and a barrage of critical events, such as migration issues, increasing crime rates, and a seemingly dysfunctional government—a corrupt deep state—the prospect of investing can elicit a sense of worry and uncertainty,” writes Trester. “The alarming conditions prevailing around us give rise to doubts about the stability of the markets and the viability of potential investment opportunities. With each passing day, it becomes increasingly challenging to trust the system and have confidence in the future. However, in times like these, it is crucial to maintain a balanced perspective and explore investment options cautiously. While we may feel disheartened by the prevailing circumstances, we must remember that opportunities can still arise from adversity. Through research and a comprehensive understanding of the markets, we can identify sectors or industries that have the potential to weather the storm. Additionally, diversifying investments across different assets can minimize risks and help protect against the impact of a falling currency. Although our concerns are valid, approaching investments with a calculated mindset can help navigate through this challenging period and potentially bring fruitful.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kenneth R. Trester’s engaging guide aims to demystify the world of options trading and provide readers with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed in today's dynamic environment. Through a combination of in-depth analysis, real-world examples, and actionable insights, Trester discovers the secrets of investing for readers with any level of experience.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Investing in an Era of Power, Control, and Corruption” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories