Author Brandon Penrod’s New Book, "Dark Tales: Volume 1," is a Riveting and Enthralling Anthology Series Containing Five Twisted and Sinister Short Stories
Recent release “Dark Tales: Volume 1” from Page Publishing author Brandon Penrod is a brilliant and thought-provoking collection of five short stories, each of which take a dark and often violent turn. As each short story unfolds, Penrod deftly invites readers down a twisted path that will shock and delight with each turn of the page.
Acton, CA, June 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Brandon Penrod, who has been writing since high school and had his first works published through an anthology at the age of nineteen, has completed his new book, “Dark Tales: Volume 1”: a fascinating collection of five short stories that each take a twisted turn towards the dark and violent.
Published by Page Publishing, Brandon Penrod’s enthralling tales will take readers on a harrowing journey into the dark depths of humanity as each of the author’s five stories unfold, leading to shocking conclusions that readers won’t see coming. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Dark Tales: Volume 1” is certain to keep the pages turning and remain with readers long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Dark Tales: Volume 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
