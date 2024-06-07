Author Stella Sallis-Wilder’s New Book, "Laugh with Me," Utilizes Trivia Questions and Humor to Bring Readers Closer to the Lord and His Written Holy Word

Recent release “Laugh with Me” from Page Publishing author Stella Sallis-Wilder is an enlightening collection of trivia questions crafted with a harmonious blend of laughter and divine truth, serving as a gateway to uncovering hidden gems within the Bible to help readers draw closer to the heart of God's word.