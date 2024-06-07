Author Stella Sallis-Wilder’s New Book, "Laugh with Me," Utilizes Trivia Questions and Humor to Bring Readers Closer to the Lord and His Written Holy Word
Recent release “Laugh with Me” from Page Publishing author Stella Sallis-Wilder is an enlightening collection of trivia questions crafted with a harmonious blend of laughter and divine truth, serving as a gateway to uncovering hidden gems within the Bible to help readers draw closer to the heart of God's word.
Omaha, NE, June 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Stella Sallis-Wilder, a retired English teacher and school counselor, has completed her new book, “Laugh with Me”: a delightful collection that combines the joy of trivia with the timeless wisdom of Biblical passages, offering readers a refreshing and enlightening journey through Scripture that weaves together humor with spirituality.
Raised on a plantation in the Mississippi Delta, author Stella Sallis-Wilder is the daughter of sharecroppers and holds both a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Nebraska-Omaha and a Master of Science from the Creighton University, Omaha, Nebraska. Helping others has always been her passion, whether it was problem solving and/or creating lifelong goals. Stella accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior early in life and maintains her loyalty to Jehovah God while continuing to faithfully accept her duties as a servant and student of the Holy Scriptures. Currently she resides in Omaha, Nebraska, with her husband, Freddie Wilder.
“Take a moment to enjoy the humor intertwined with the Bible truth,” writes Stella. “‘Laugh with Me’ is an awesome book that brings laughter and excitement to its readers. It provides trivia questions, followed by nontraditional answers with a touch of humor that will lead you to holy scriptures that will bring you closer to God.
“These trivia questions are devised to create a sense of awe and laughter. Guessing the nontraditional answers requires the readers to think outside of the box. However, the Bible truth for each question can be found in the cited scriptures, starting with Genesis to Revelation. ‘Laugh with Me’ can be used in a group setting to realize the humor in it, or it can be read individually.
“This book is unique because the trivia questions stimulate the readers to delve deeper into the suggested Bible stories and scriptures that reveal the beauty of God’s Word!”
Published by Page Publishing, Stella Sallis-Wilder’s series is a creative approach to engaging readers in a thought-provoking exercise that will encourage readers to explore the corresponding Bible passages cited with each question. Whether enjoyed in solitude or shared with friends and family, “Laugh with Me” promises to spark a deeper appreciation for the beauty of God's word.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Laugh with Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
