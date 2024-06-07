Author Sylvester O’Connor’s New Book, "The Gem Project Genesis," is a Thrilling Novel Filled with Intrigue, Espionage, and Moral Gray Areas
Recent release “The Gem Project Genesis” from Page Publishing author Sylvester O’Connor is a dynamic novel about the rollout of a new government program that focuses on dealing with the housing crisis in the United States.
Albrightsville, PA, June 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sylvester O’Connor has completed his new book, “The Gem Project Genesis”: a thought-provoking novel that follows the impact of a new government program designed to tackle the housing crisis.
Participants have the choice to join. They will receive care and be given training to serve in the military for two years. Upon completion, they will receive a new life. But there is another side to the program.
Benny and J, homeless friends who have become brothers, find themselves in a life-changing situation that compels them to join. Demarah, assistant to the pharmaceutical CEO, spearheads the program at a cost. Choices begin to define their actions. What is ethically right begins to turn gray. What is justified fogs to become questionable.
Author Sylvester O’Connor is a Christian, husband, father, entrepreneur, writer, gamer, and a lifelong fan of fiction. His writing is a representation of his life experiences and creative imagination. He has always been a fan of spy thrillers that incorporate espionage and wit. He infuses that with moments of action that are intentional rather than audacious.
O’Connor writes, “The clock turned to 10:22 a.m. Watching the clock was a panel of five made up of three men and two women representing the Special Counsel of the United States. Their purpose for being there was to listen to a presentation made for a new program for the United States. This meeting should have started at 10:00 a.m., but the presenter was not there. It was not until 10:15 a.m. before the counsel began to speak among each other. As they grew impatient waiting for the presenter, they spoke among themselves.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sylvester O’Connor’s stirring tale is the first in a trilogy in a universe that demands that certain uncertainty will show the results of what truly defines them.
Readers who wish to experience this electrifying work can purchase “The Gem Project Genesis” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Participants have the choice to join. They will receive care and be given training to serve in the military for two years. Upon completion, they will receive a new life. But there is another side to the program.
Benny and J, homeless friends who have become brothers, find themselves in a life-changing situation that compels them to join. Demarah, assistant to the pharmaceutical CEO, spearheads the program at a cost. Choices begin to define their actions. What is ethically right begins to turn gray. What is justified fogs to become questionable.
Author Sylvester O’Connor is a Christian, husband, father, entrepreneur, writer, gamer, and a lifelong fan of fiction. His writing is a representation of his life experiences and creative imagination. He has always been a fan of spy thrillers that incorporate espionage and wit. He infuses that with moments of action that are intentional rather than audacious.
O’Connor writes, “The clock turned to 10:22 a.m. Watching the clock was a panel of five made up of three men and two women representing the Special Counsel of the United States. Their purpose for being there was to listen to a presentation made for a new program for the United States. This meeting should have started at 10:00 a.m., but the presenter was not there. It was not until 10:15 a.m. before the counsel began to speak among each other. As they grew impatient waiting for the presenter, they spoke among themselves.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sylvester O’Connor’s stirring tale is the first in a trilogy in a universe that demands that certain uncertainty will show the results of what truly defines them.
Readers who wish to experience this electrifying work can purchase “The Gem Project Genesis” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories