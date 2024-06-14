Michael Basenese’s Newly Released "TP3 Joy" is a Potent Journey of Healing and Spiritual Rebirth
“TP3 Joy” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Basenese is a deeply personal reflection on a series of circumstances that led the author to a profound realization and discovery of the need for change.
Naples, FL, June 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “TP3 Joy”: an impactful memoir that will resonate with many. “TP3 Joy” is the creation of published author, Michael Basenese, a successful business entrepreneur living in Southwest Florida with his wife of forty-five years, Colleen. He spent twenty-five years as a C-level sales executive. He and Colleen then launched two successful software companies.
Basenese shares, “Hard work and sacrifice do lead to success, but it comes with a price. Living in excess and three defining moments rocked Michael’s world. Success could not fill the void in his life, not money, not homes, cars, food, alcohol, nor drugs. The first defining moment is a startling revelation of how living out of control is a path to destruction. This epiphany changed him spiritually from the inside out. The second defining moment was his impetus to change physically. His last defining moment came in November of 2021 during a propane grill explosion, burning both legs. This is a message of hope. No matter what you have done, you can overcome. He wrote this book for you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Basenese’s new book is a thoughtful installment to the author’s “TP3 911” series. For more information regarding the series, Michael Basenese invites you to visit his website regarding the “TP3 911” series at www.tp3joy.com.
Consumers can purchase “TP3 Joy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “TP3 Joy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
