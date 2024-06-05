World Premiere at Philadelphia International Music Festival
Emmy-winning composer Stephen Cohn debuts a new work at the Philadelphia International Music Festival this month.
Philadelphia, PA, June 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Among its abundant schedule of solo performances, symphonic concerts, master classes and recitals, The Philadelphia International Music Festival, featuring members of The Philadelphia Orchestra, will host the world premiere of a trio for English horn, violin, and cello, called “Sun Through Stone” by the multiple Emmy Award-winning composer, Stephen Cohn. The concert will take place at Valley Forge Military Academy and College in Wayne, PA, on Monday, June 24, 2024 at 7 p.m.
The new work will be performed by Elizabeth Starr Masoudnia, solo English horn, The Philadelphia Orchestra; Gloria DePasquale, cello, The Philadelphia Orchestra; and Mitchell Newman, violin, the Los Angeles Philharmonic.
“In all my compositions, I strive to take the listener on a journey that is thought provoking and emotionally meaningful,” said Mr. Cohn, who will be at the premiere. “I see my role, not only as the creator of designed sound, but as one who builds a bridge, a clear connection between the listener and the music.”
Young musicians interested in working with principal players and other members of the world-famous Philadelphia Orchestra can still find a summer music home at The Philadelphia International Music Camp and Festival this year. Chat online for additional information at: pimf.org or phone: 856.875.6816.
About The Philadelphia International Music Festival:
The Philadelphia International Music Festival (PIMF) is a resident summer music program directed by Kimberly Fisher, Principal Second Violin of The Philadelphia Orchestra, offering student musicians from around the world the unique opportunity of spending up to four weeks immersed in music education and performance training with members of the world-renowned Philadelphia Orchestra.
PIMF offers summer camp programs both online AND live on Philadelphia’s prestigious Main Line. Since March 2020, PIMF’s online platform has expanded its training programs year-round with Master Classes taught by principal players and other members of The Philadelphia Orchestra.
