Black America Resource Directory Launches Digital Directory to Provide Assistance Across Communities
Black America Resource Directory offers a Digital Directory for people to find help. Anyone may avail themselves to their services regardless of age, race, gender, or income. The platform is committed to empowering individuals from all walks of life to access the information and resources they need to thrive, regardless of age, race, gender, or income level.
Moreno Valley, CA, June 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Black America Resource Directory is a premier online directory serving the Black American community and individuals of color. Since its inception, the directory has been a vital resource for individuals seeking assistance with various needs, including housing, food, mental health support, and entrepreneurial opportunities.
The platform is committed to empowering individuals from all walks of life to access the information and resources they need to thrive, regardless of age, race, gender, or income level. Founder Connie King emphasizes the importance of fostering a sense of community and collective empowerment.
Black America Resource Directory is a digital resource enterprise launched in December 2020. It serves as a centralized hub for resources addressing a wide range of issues impacting Black Americans. With a user-friendly interface, the platform offers easy navigation and access to essential resources, particularly during challenging times such as the pandemic and other socio-economic upheavals.
To learn more about Black America Resource Directory. Visit BlackAmericaResourceDirectory.com.
Contact
Connie King
