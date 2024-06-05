Press Releases>Medical & Health>Mental Health>Metta Association>

Metta Men's Summit: Resilience, Growth, and Empowerment

Join Metta Association for the Metta Men's Summit: Resilience, Growth, and Empowerment, a open, safe, and honest venue for Black men to explore and address the mental health and emotional issues that black communities faces.

Irving, TX, June 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Join Metta Association for the Metta Men's Summit: Resilience, Growth, and Empowerment, a transformative event dedicated to supporting and uplifting men through dynamic discussions and workshops. This summit will focus on key areas essential for personal and communal growth, with a special emphasis on the experiences of Black men, while welcoming everyone to participate and benefit from the shared wisdom and resources.

Speakers include: George Brooks, Shawnnell "No BS" Batiste, Banky Pound, Bobby Home, Harvey Laguerre, Anthony Dodson, Harry Dent, lll, Alex Dumas and Michael Guinn.

Tickets: $25 includes VIP chat with speakers after the event.

Join Banky Pound and Metta Association's efforts to improve circumstances for Black men and all people. Tickets are available now.

https://ticketstripe.com/events/8104105586936021

Donate to Metta Association via CashApp at $Mettaassociation

Contact: gbrooks@mettaassociation.org
Phone, Text:214-810-6518
Contact
Metta Association
George Brooks
214-675-1177
www.mettaassociation.org
