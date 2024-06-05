Scandinavian Spaces NeoCon 2024 Product Launch
New product introductions expand multiple product categories.
Austin, TX, June 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Scandinavian Spaces’ showroom in THE MART will showcase the new collection at NeoCon 2024, June 10-12. The collection expands multiple product categories in the line, from conference seating and acoustic solutions to offering unique lounge seating options for the workplace. In addition to housing innovative products and contract furniture for like-minded creatives, the showroom highlight and must-see attraction will again be a full-functioning café within the space. Attendees can expect to enjoy a traditional Swedish ‘fika’ from the ScandiCafé while experiencing the new collection first-hand.
Product introductions will include Sander - the conference chair reimagined. The sleek and roomy Sander portrays a subtle nod to the beloved 1950s era of Scandinavian design while staying classically modern. The details are beyond beautiful. With a curved veneer back and gentle contour, the solid wood chair effortlessly balances its distinct, sophisticated look with all-day comfort.
Another product category expanding in the diverse line is acoustic solutions with the introduction of Cloud. The sound-absorbing sphere brings joy, energy, and life back into interior spaces. Manufactured with sustainably hand-picked reindeer moss, Cloud is both beautiful and functional. Peppered across Scandinavian Spaces’ flagship showroom, Cloud helps create a magical experience for NeoCon attendees as they walk through the space.
The brand has expanded its lounge furniture category with the expansion of the BOB sofa system. The system now includes corners and will be prevalent in this year’s showroom design. The seating system that curves in, curves out, lines up straight, undulates across the room, or corners around columns - BOB’s creative possibilities are now truly endless. BOB will be a NeoCon showstopper. As always, expect the unexpected from Scandinavian Spaces’ playful exploration of color (and now also patterns).
BOB Biz will also make its debut to the contract market at NeoCon this year. The NYCxDesign award winner brings personal space back into the workplace. Built for face-to-face meetings, brainstorming sessions, or a solitary oasis, BOB Biz provides a safe space to spark creativity. The collection, a cousin to the infamous BOB collection, includes customizable one-seater, two-seater, or four-seater workstations designed to create intimate spaces with refined sophistication.
Be sure to visit the Scandinavian Spaces showroom and ScandiCafé suite #366 to experience the latest collection.
About The Company
Scandinavian Spaces offers cutting-edge furniture and interior solutions for the modern-day work environment. With a foundation rooted in Nordic design, the brand has stayed true to its core values – COLOR. DESIGN. LIFE. Dedicated to balancing aesthetics with functionality, Scandinavian Spaces delivers unique products that embrace individual wellness for the contract market - making great design accessible to like-minded creatives. Please visit scandinavianspaces.com for more information.
