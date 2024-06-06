AAEON Announces Support for NVIDIA Jetpack 6.0 on BOXER-8640AI
AAEON will demonstrate the versatile market potential of its AI edge solutions range powered by the NVIDIA Jetson platform at its headquarters during COMPUTEX 2024.
Taipei, Taiwan, June 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AAEON, a leading designer and manufacturer of AI Edge solutions, has today confirmed that its Fanless Embedded AI System, the BOXER-8640AI, will support the newly released NVIDIA® Jetpack™ 6.0 software development kit.
The NVIDIA Jetpack 6.0 SDK is equipped with a range of new features conducive to accelerating AI application development, such as Jetson Platform Services, a modular, API-driven suite of pre-built and cloud-native software services.
The BOXER-8640AI was the first of AAEON’s Fanless Embedded AI System range to feature the NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™ module, designed with a precise set of interfaces to utilize the AI performance offered by the NVIDIA® Jetson™ edge AI platform. At the time of launch, AAEON noted that the PC would maintain ongoing support for updates to the NVIDIA JetPack SDK in order to give its customers a complete framework with which to harness world-class AI acceleration, multimedia, graphics, and computer vision tools for any application, as new technologies enter the market.
NVIDIA JetPack 6.0’s introduction of Jetson Platform Services reduces the time required to configure and deploy edge AI applications using the BOXER-8640AI. These modular services, including AI Perception Service using the NVIDIA DeepStream SDK, Sensor Management and Storage with VST, and AI Analytics for processing metadata to time-series insights, will empower developers to create innovative edge AI solutions. Furthermore, AAEON is committed to providing comprehensive support for the adoption of NVIDIA JetPack 6.0 across its BOXER-8000 series, ensuring customers can leverage the latest advancements in AI development across their entire product range.
To complement these advancements, NVIDIA JetPack 6.0 includes updates such as NVIDIA TensorRT 8.6.2 for high-performance deep learning inference, NVIDIA DLA 3.14 for hardware acceleration of convolutional neural networks, NVIDIA cuDNN 8.9.4 for optimized deep learning primitives, and NVIDIA CUDA 12.2.1 for comprehensive GPU-accelerated application development. Additionally, the full release of the update has enabled security and power management features to par with NVIDIA JetPack 5.X.
By leveraging these features, the BOXER-8640AI offers even greater flexibility to AAEON customers for AI edge computing solutions. With its robust specifications, including up to 64GB LPDDR5 memory, multiple storage options, extensive I/O interfaces, and now upgraded support for Linux Ubuntu 22.04, the BOXER-8640AI is an ideal platform to bring industry 4.0, smart retail, transportation, and autonomous mobile robot solutions to market.
"We have always worked hard to ensure our hardware supports the latest NVIDIA technologies, and feel that the substantial benefits offered by JetPack 6.0 will allow our customers to achieve their AI application development goals,” said Alex Hsueh, Associate Vice President of AAEON’s Smart Platform Division. "This integration unlocks new possibilities for edge AI applications across industries, and we hope that AAEON confirming the BOXER-8640AI’s support for JetPack 6.0 will encourage our customers to leverage the latest advancements in AI technology with the platform."
AAEON urges those who wish to learn more about its support for JetPack 6.0 to attend a showcase being held at its headquarters, located at 6F., No. 28, Baogao Rd., Xindian Dist., New Taipei City, during COMPUTEX 2024. AAEON’s full range of products will be on display from June 3 to June 7.
The major theme for this year's event is edge AI, with a focus on the live demos of its embedded AI systems powered by NVIDIA® Jetson™ modules. The demonstrations on show leverage NVIDIA technologies to create real-world, value-adding solutions across various markets. Highlights include a Generative AI Visual Insight Agent powered by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, an edge AI smoke/fire/gas detection system powered by NVIDIA® Jetson™ Xavier™ NX, a real-time AI-assisted endoscopy system powered by the Jetson AGX Orin, and an AI AOI printed circuit board defect detection solution using NVIDIA GPUs.
To attend AAEON’s product showcase during COMPUTEX 2024, please contact your AAEON sales representative.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
