Meet the Major Updates of dotConnect products
Devart released updated versions of dotConnect products.
Prague, Czech Republic, June 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, rolled out updated ADO.NET Data providers with many improvements.
The list of the updates:
-A new level of efficiency and flexibility is available for dotConnect for Salesforce;
-Migration to .NET Framework 4.5 for all cloud dotConnect data providers;
-Support for the latest versions of Entity Framework Core (EF Core 8, 7, 6) for all dotConnect;
-Support for Visual Studio 2022, version 17.11 Preview;
Additionally, Devart released two new dotConnect data providers for Zoho Books and Zoho Desk. Now these products will optimize workflows and elevate the overall user experience.
To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit:
https://blog.devart.com/introducing-new-dotconnect-integrations-with-zoho-and-major-updates.html
dotConnect is an enhanced data connectivity solution built over ADO.NET architecture and a development framework with a number of innovative technologies. dotConnect includes high-performance data providers for major databases and popular cloud applications and offers a complete solution for developing data-related applications and websites. dotConnect can be used in all areas of modern application development: web applications and services, windows forms applications, mobile and enterprise development.
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.
Contact
DevartContact
Jordan Sanders
+420 774 543 245
www.devart.com
