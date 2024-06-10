Author Stevi McGregor’s New Book, "Strings Attached: Puppet Master: Book 2," Follows a Group of Characters Who Must Navigate the Fallout After a Murder is Committed
Recent release “Strings Attached: Puppet Master: Book 2” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Stevi McGregor is a gripping novel that follows a small group who must now grapple with the aftermath of murder and revenge as they find themselves entangled in a web of lies and deceit, where every pull on the strings only tightens the knot.
New York, NY, June 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Stevi McGregor, a former child model, serial entrepreneur, and now a proud wife and mother of three boys and two pit granddogs, has completed her new book, “Strings Attached: Puppet Master: Book 2”: a thrilling narrative filled with twists and turns that follows the characters of Miko, Derek, Brooklyn, and Aaron, who must try to survive the aftermath of murder in a deadly dance of deception.
Born in North Carolina and raised in Dallas, Texas, author Stevi McGregor has the perfect mixture of what her family calls Southern charm with attitude. After sitting in the CEO chair of her own company for four years, she decided to look for her next adventure, and eventually went on to study at Villanova and Full Sail University for creative writing for entertainment. Initially wanting to write for television, Stevi soon shifted focus to writing novels after inspiration struck one night during a dream. Now six novels in, Stevi realized writing was her new gig, and with every click of the keys, she maliciously designs one plot twist after another that will leave her readers on the edge of their seats, wanting more.
“Money, sex, love, and murder--here we go again,” writes McGregor. “We still got more money than you can count, the mind-blowing sex, and the fairy-tale love, but now that the murders have been carried out and vengeance is won, whose taste for revenge has been awakened? With so many loose ends to worry about, Miko, Derek, Brooklyn, and Aaron find themselves knotted in a string of deeper lies and greater deceit. Now they realize those red-bottomed soles left a bloody trail, and those manicured fingers could have left prints. Flawless diamonds and Rolex watches may not be the only things wrapped around their wrists. Thought the story ended when we untangled those Knotted lies? Looks like the shit was just getting started.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Stevi McGregor’s enthralling tale is the second installment in the author’s “Strings Attached” series, and offers readers an electrifying blend of suspense, romance, and intrigue. As the characters struggle to break free from the strings that bind them, McGregor keeps readers guessing until the very end, and leaving them eager for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Strings Attached: Puppet Master: Book 2" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
