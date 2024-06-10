Author Noah Todd’s New Book, "The Protector: Book 1," is a Gripping Fantasy Epic That Follows One Man’s Journey to Protect a Young Girl, Leading to a Life-Changing Quest
Recent release “The Protector: Book 1” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Noah Todd introduces readers to the enigmatic Terrean, whose solitary existence is forever altered as he vows to protect a mute girl he finds in the forest. But this vow soon leads Terrean into an epic adventure that will challenge his resolve and change him in unexpected ways.
Decauter, AL, June 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Noah Todd, a classically trained philosopher who has spent the last five years writing and exploring philosophical concepts in story form, has completed his new book, “The Protector: Book 1”: a captivating fantasy adventure set in a richly imagined world that follows a young man whose life is forever changed by a chance encounter in the forest.
“‘The Protector’ tells the story of Terrean, a young, stoic man (whose) solitary life is disrupted by the discovery of a young, mute girl in his forest, vowing to protect her until he can find someone better suited for her care,” writes Todd. “After running afoul of the Black Guard, Terrean is forced into an adventure that will ultimately change him in ways he never expected.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Noah Todd’s adjective tale will transport readers as they step into Terrean’s world and follow along on his ultimate journey of adventure and self-discovery. With its compelling storyline and vibrant cast of characters, “The Protector: Book 1” is sure to captivate the hearts and minds of readers, leaving them spellbound with each turn of the page and eager for more, long after its thrilling conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "The Protector: Book 1" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
