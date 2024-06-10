Author Noah Todd’s New Book, "The Protector: Book 1," is a Gripping Fantasy Epic That Follows One Man’s Journey to Protect a Young Girl, Leading to a Life-Changing Quest

Recent release “The Protector: Book 1” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Noah Todd introduces readers to the enigmatic Terrean, whose solitary existence is forever altered as he vows to protect a mute girl he finds in the forest. But this vow soon leads Terrean into an epic adventure that will challenge his resolve and change him in unexpected ways.