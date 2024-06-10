Janet Watson’s Newly Released "Do You Know Me or Just the Name?" is an Enlightening Exploration of Faith
“Do You Know Me or Just the Name?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Janet Watson is a thoughtful examination of the Bible's teachings, aimed at debunking common misconceptions and deepening readers' understanding of God and Scripture.
Ocoee, FL, June 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Do You Know Me or Just the Name?”: a helpful resource for anyone seeking a rejuvenation of connection with God and Scriptures. “Do You Know Me or Just the Name?” is the creation of published author, Janet Watson, a dedicated mother of four who has served both as a life group leader and missionary.
Watson shares, “This book is to debunk many misconceptions of the Bible. My prayer is that everyone will have an understanding of God and Scriptures. For those who does not have a relationship with Christ Jesus, I also pray God will provide knowledge, wisdom, and purpose to all.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Janet Watson’s new book offers readers a clear and accessible guide to understanding the deeper truths of the Bible, encouraging a more personal and informed relationship with Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Do You Know Me or Just the Name?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Do You Know Me or Just the Name?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
