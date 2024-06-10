Author Antoinette Ware and Illustrator Margaret E. Howell’s New Book, “The Adventures of Muffin, Puffin, and Tuffin,” Follows the Escapades of Three Adorable Friends
Recent release “The Adventures of Muffin, Puffin, and Tuffin” from Newman Springs Publishing author Antoinette Ware and illustrator Margaret E. Howell is a delightful series of stories inspired by the author’s time as a primary teacher that will transport readers to a world where three lovable characters embark on exciting escapades filled with friendship, discovery, and valuable life lessons.
Columbus, OH, June 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Antoinette Ware, a loving wife and great-grandmother who worked as both a classroom and consulting teacher for Columbus City schools, has completed her new book, “The Adventures of Muffin, Puffin, and Tuffin”: a charming collection of stories that aim to teach young readers valuable lessons through whimsical adventures.
Ware begins her story, “One fine, sunny day, Muffin, Puffin, and Tuffin asked their mother if they could go to the park. ‘Yes,’ she said, ‘but come home in time for lunch.’
“So off they went. They had fun playing on the swings and slides and merry-go-round—even on the monkey bars! In fact, they were having such a good time they forgot Mama’s warning about going home for lunch.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Antoinette Ware’s engaging tales is a treasure trove of lessons and wisdom that is sure to captivate young readers with its endearing characters and enchanting narratives. Accompanied by vibrant artwork from illustrator Margaret E. Howell, “The Adventures of Muffin, Puffin, and Tuffin” is a perfect addition to any family’s library, offering endless opportunities for shared moments of learning and laughter.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Adventures of Muffin, Puffin, and Tuffin” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Ware begins her story, “One fine, sunny day, Muffin, Puffin, and Tuffin asked their mother if they could go to the park. ‘Yes,’ she said, ‘but come home in time for lunch.’
“So off they went. They had fun playing on the swings and slides and merry-go-round—even on the monkey bars! In fact, they were having such a good time they forgot Mama’s warning about going home for lunch.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Antoinette Ware’s engaging tales is a treasure trove of lessons and wisdom that is sure to captivate young readers with its endearing characters and enchanting narratives. Accompanied by vibrant artwork from illustrator Margaret E. Howell, “The Adventures of Muffin, Puffin, and Tuffin” is a perfect addition to any family’s library, offering endless opportunities for shared moments of learning and laughter.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Adventures of Muffin, Puffin, and Tuffin” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories