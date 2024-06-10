Author Antoinette Ware and Illustrator Margaret E. Howell’s New Book, “The Adventures of Muffin, Puffin, and Tuffin,” Follows the Escapades of Three Adorable Friends

Recent release “The Adventures of Muffin, Puffin, and Tuffin” from Newman Springs Publishing author Antoinette Ware and illustrator Margaret E. Howell is a delightful series of stories inspired by the author’s time as a primary teacher that will transport readers to a world where three lovable characters embark on exciting escapades filled with friendship, discovery, and valuable life lessons.