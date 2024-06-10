Author Brenda Watson’s New Book, "Puke in the Potty," Boldly Tackles New Subject Matter in a Fun Positive Light
Recent release “Puke in the Potty” from Covenant Books author Brenda Watson sets out on a journey to help parents and caregivers explain and simplify a difficult topic, for young children who do not know how to comprehend or understand what to do.
King of Prussia, PA, June 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Brenda Watson, a loving aunt, and first-time author has completed her new book, “Puke in the Potty”: a charming story designed to help teach young readers that if they ever feel ill, the toilet or a garbage bin is the best place to do so in order to avoid a messy clean-up.
Born and raised in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, author Brenda Watson has always felt a deep passion for the arts. After moving to Philadelphia, she discovered her ability to write lyrics, and created a demo album, eventually becoming featured as an upcoming local artist at the Philadelphia Convention Center during the Pantene Pro-V tour in 2004. Despite her endless love for music, she felt God had led her in a different direction. After years of corporate management, the author decided to take her career into the private sector where she worked as a nanny for a few years. Next, she worked privately for the managing director of Philadelphia and continued to polish her skills as a household manager, personal assistant, and private chef and caterer. After years of crafting her cooking skills, she built her Simply Delicious business into a profitable enterprise delivering healthy meals to families in Philadelphia’s Chestnut Hill area.
“‘Puke in the Potty’ is a dream come true for any parent or caregiver who has had the unpleasant and ‘gagging’ misfortune of having to clean up the contents of their child’s stomach,” writes Watson. “‘Puke in the Potty’ will help parents, grandparents, and caregivers take a difficult topic to explain and turn it into a creative way to approach the subject. ‘Puke in the Potty’ should be on every child’s nightstand and on every parent’s Amazon wish list. ‘Puke in the Potty’ has taken an exceedingly difficult discussion and simplified it to mold the minds of young readers who don’t know how to comprehend or understand what to do.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Brenda Watson’s new book was inspired by the author’s own experience while helping her younger sister care for her autistic son, and her sister’s desire for a book to help teach children how to throw up in the toilet when they get sick. With colorful, eye-catching artwork to help bring Watson’s story to life, “Puke in the Potty” is sure to be an invaluable tool for parents and guardians alike it to help their children understand why puking in the potty is the best solution.
Readers can purchase “Puke in the Potty” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Born and raised in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, author Brenda Watson has always felt a deep passion for the arts. After moving to Philadelphia, she discovered her ability to write lyrics, and created a demo album, eventually becoming featured as an upcoming local artist at the Philadelphia Convention Center during the Pantene Pro-V tour in 2004. Despite her endless love for music, she felt God had led her in a different direction. After years of corporate management, the author decided to take her career into the private sector where she worked as a nanny for a few years. Next, she worked privately for the managing director of Philadelphia and continued to polish her skills as a household manager, personal assistant, and private chef and caterer. After years of crafting her cooking skills, she built her Simply Delicious business into a profitable enterprise delivering healthy meals to families in Philadelphia’s Chestnut Hill area.
“‘Puke in the Potty’ is a dream come true for any parent or caregiver who has had the unpleasant and ‘gagging’ misfortune of having to clean up the contents of their child’s stomach,” writes Watson. “‘Puke in the Potty’ will help parents, grandparents, and caregivers take a difficult topic to explain and turn it into a creative way to approach the subject. ‘Puke in the Potty’ should be on every child’s nightstand and on every parent’s Amazon wish list. ‘Puke in the Potty’ has taken an exceedingly difficult discussion and simplified it to mold the minds of young readers who don’t know how to comprehend or understand what to do.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Brenda Watson’s new book was inspired by the author’s own experience while helping her younger sister care for her autistic son, and her sister’s desire for a book to help teach children how to throw up in the toilet when they get sick. With colorful, eye-catching artwork to help bring Watson’s story to life, “Puke in the Potty” is sure to be an invaluable tool for parents and guardians alike it to help their children understand why puking in the potty is the best solution.
Readers can purchase “Puke in the Potty” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories