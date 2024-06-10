Author James Stephens’s New Book, "Stories from the Crosswalk," is a Stirring Collection of Short Stories Inspired by the Author’s Time as a Crossing Guard
Recent release “Stories from the Crosswalk: A Collection of Character-Building Stories for Children” from Covenant Books author James Stephens is an assortment of short, enchanting tales featuring a delightful cast of characters and filled with laughter, excitement, and valuable lessons about important Christian values.
Princeton, TX, June 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- James Stephens, an ordained minister and a country and Southern gospel singer and songwriter, as well as a loving husband who has been blessed with six children, fifteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, has completed his new book, “Stories from the Crosswalk: A Collection of Character-Building Stories for Children”: a series of short stories brimming with charm, humor, and valuable life lessons that promises to ignite the imagination and touch the hearts of readers of all ages.
“A talking worm, a bullfrog bully, and a friendly duck family are just a few of the many characters that spring to life on these pages,” writes Stephens. “Let your imagination run wild as you ride a bull with DooDad the Clown and fly into outer space with Santa Claus. As each adventure ends, the main character has learned a valuable lesson––about friendship, manners, obedience, and other Christian values. Each of the seventeen short stories includes a timeless black-and-white illustration to intrigue you. And the final story has a twist: a place on each page where you can tap into your own creative side and draw pictures to go with the story.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, James Stephens’s new book came to be during his time as a school crossing guard with Allen Independent School District, where most of the ideas for his stories originated from “the crosswalk,” where he helped children to cross safely, and from his own grandchildren. With its timeless lessons and engaging narratives, “Stories from the Crosswalk” is sure to inspire, educate, and uplift young minds.
Readers can purchase “Stories from the Crosswalk: A Collection of Character-Building Stories for Children” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
