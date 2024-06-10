Author James Stephens’s New Book, "Stories from the Crosswalk," is a Stirring Collection of Short Stories Inspired by the Author’s Time as a Crossing Guard

Recent release “Stories from the Crosswalk: A Collection of Character-Building Stories for Children” from Covenant Books author James Stephens is an assortment of short, enchanting tales featuring a delightful cast of characters and filled with laughter, excitement, and valuable lessons about important Christian values.