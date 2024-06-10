Author Samia Saleh’s New Book, "What Can Our Hands Do?" is a Thought-Provoking Look at How One Can Use Their Hands in All Sorts of Ways Throughout Their Day

Recent release “What Can Our Hands Do?” from Page Publishing author Samia Saleh is a captivating and interactive tale that explores all the incredible things one’s hands can do. From clapping and playing to connecting with and protecting others, Samia provides numerous examples of ways in which one can use their hands to help others and develop a strong community.