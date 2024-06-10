Author Samia Saleh’s New Book, "What Can Our Hands Do?" is a Thought-Provoking Look at How One Can Use Their Hands in All Sorts of Ways Throughout Their Day
Recent release “What Can Our Hands Do?” from Page Publishing author Samia Saleh is a captivating and interactive tale that explores all the incredible things one’s hands can do. From clapping and playing to connecting with and protecting others, Samia provides numerous examples of ways in which one can use their hands to help others and develop a strong community.
Dearborn, MI, June 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Samia Saleh, a loving wife and mother of three, as well as a proud educator in the field of early childhood, has completed her new book, “What Can Our Hands Do?”: a charming tale written in English, Spanish, and Arabic that explores all the wonderful things one can do with their hands to build a better world, such as playing, building, cooking, and helping others.
Born in a village in central Yemen, author Samia Saleh immigrated to the US when she was nine years old. She loves education and has been fighting for the young and old to be educated and supported to reach their goals and dreams. Her journey in the education field was not an easy one, but with her faith, commitment, and resilience, she has met many of her goals and dreams. Samia loves the world and shares her expertise and experiences with everyone to support and educate for a better future.
Published by Page Publishing, Samia Saleh’s enlightening book is the author’s first published work, and focuses on building social, emotional, and communication skills as the core and foundation to a successful experience in life. With “What Can Our Hands Do?” parents, guardians, and educators alike will be able to connect with young readers, encouraging them to ask open-ended questions and follow along with each action the book describes while building upon their communication skills and vocabulary, developing social skills, and recognizing rhyming words.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “What Can Our Hands Do?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
