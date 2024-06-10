Author Dr. Brown, John Hagan’s New Book, "Rachel Can See Herself," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Girl’s Trip to the Zoo to Learn All About the Animals There
Recent release “Rachel Can See Herself” from Page Publishing author Dr. Brown, John Hagan is a riveting tale that centers around Rachel, a bright and inquisitive girl who is fascinated by science and animals. Accompanied by her parents on a visit to the Bronx Zoo, Rachel encounters a variety of incredible animals, learning facts about each creature's habitat, diet, and unique characteristics.
Bronx, NY, June 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Brown, John Hagan, a research scientist specializing in new, emerging diseases, as well as a professor at Mercy College, has completed his new book, “Rachel Can See Herself”: a captivating and delightful tale for young readers that follows the adventures of Rachel, a curious and determined young girl with big dreams who heads to the Bronx Zoo to learn about all sorts of different animals.
Over the course of his career, Dr. Brown has been honored with several awards as an accomplished research scientist, including Howard Hughes Medical Institute; Scanning Advances in Medicine and Science; Toshiba ExploraVision; and New York City Louis Stokes Alliance for Science, Mathematics, Engineering, and Technology (LSAMPS). As an accomplished researcher, Dr. Brown earned his MD at Yale School of Medicine and his PhD at the Graduate Center (CUNY).
“At the zoo, Rachel sees a giraffe and points at it. ‘I can see myself.’ This is where her learning about animals begins,” writes Dr. Brown. “Her parents answer, ‘No, Rachel, you cannot see yourself. This is a giraffe. It eats plants. Its habitat is the African savanna. Its babies are born alive and live on milk. The babies are called calves. A giraffe is the tallest mammal on Earth. Its long legs and long neck help it to reach the leaves on the trees. It can sleep standing up.’
“As Rachel goes around the zoo she points at different animals, exclaiming ‘I can see myself.’ Her parents will respond ‘No Rachel, you cannot see yourself.’ They tell her the name of each animal, its habitat, what it eats, what the babies are called, and what the babies eat as written in the book.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Brown, John Hagan’s enthralling tale skillfully weaves together a captivating narrative that not only entertains but also educates young readers about the wonders of the animal kingdom. With colorful illustrations and engaging storytelling, “Rachel Can See Herself” will spark curiosity and encourage children to explore the world around them with open minds and boundless imagination.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Rachel Can See Herself" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
