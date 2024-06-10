Author Dr. Brown, John Hagan’s New Book, "Rachel Can See Herself," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Girl’s Trip to the Zoo to Learn All About the Animals There

Recent release “Rachel Can See Herself” from Page Publishing author Dr. Brown, John Hagan is a riveting tale that centers around Rachel, a bright and inquisitive girl who is fascinated by science and animals. Accompanied by her parents on a visit to the Bronx Zoo, Rachel encounters a variety of incredible animals, learning facts about each creature's habitat, diet, and unique characteristics.