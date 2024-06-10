Author R. Bruce Stock’s New Book, "Switch Pitcher," is a Riveting Sports Story Exploring the Life and Career of a Baseball Player Raised to Become an Ambidextrous Pitcher
Recent release “Switch Pitcher: How One Man Changed the Nation’s Pastime from Both Sides of the Mound!” from Page Publishing author R. Bruce Stock is a gripping novel of baseball prowess and resilience that follows the life of Carter Browne, the ambidextrous pitcher, as he leads the New York Americans to victory against all odds.
New York, NY, June 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- R. Bruce Stock, an author, veteran, public-affairs advisor, mentor, and longtime baseball fan, has completed his new book, “Switch Pitcher: How One Man Changed the Nation’s Pastime from Both Sides of the Mound!”: a compelling new release that takes readers on a thrilling journey through the world of baseball, following the extraordinary rise of Carter Browne, the ambidextrous pitcher who manages to revolutionize the game of baseball forever.
“A longtime baseball fan, I remember watching the Hollinger Miners dominate a gold-mining industrial league in 1948,” writes Stock. “Since then, I have always wondered why there are switch hitters in Major League Baseball, but no switch pitchers?
“When I forced my lazy brain to figure out why, the only answer I could come up with was that all things considered, it’s too difficult to develop the musculature on both the right and left side of the pitcher’s body, to meet the onerous physical demands of a winning pitcher. Obviously, if it was easy or uncomplicated, it would have been done by now.
“But then I started thinking—actually, it was more imagining—what if there was an unusual family situation where two young parents, with college-athletic backgrounds, decided they were going to raise their son to one day be a totally competent ambidextrous pitcher?
“... That’s how the idea for an awesome new baseball novel got started. Let’s play ball.”
Published by Page Publishing, R. Bruce Stock’s enthralling tale will take readers on an unforgettable journey as they discover the power of perseverance, the triumph of the human spirit, and the enduring bonds of brotherhood forged on the baseball diamond. With pulse-pounding action, heartwarming camaraderie, and unforgettable characters, “Switch Pitcher” will keep readers on the edge of their seats from the first pitch to the final inning.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "Switch Pitcher: How One Man Changed the Nation's Pastime from Both Sides of the Mound!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
