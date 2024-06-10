Author R. Bruce Stock’s New Book, "Switch Pitcher," is a Riveting Sports Story Exploring the Life and Career of a Baseball Player Raised to Become an Ambidextrous Pitcher

Recent release “Switch Pitcher: How One Man Changed the Nation’s Pastime from Both Sides of the Mound!” from Page Publishing author R. Bruce Stock is a gripping novel of baseball prowess and resilience that follows the life of Carter Browne, the ambidextrous pitcher, as he leads the New York Americans to victory against all odds.