Author Dr. David Ajeigbe’s New Book, "What is Holding You Back?!!!!" is a Powerful Tool to Help Readers Overcome the Internal Hurdles to Achieving Their True Potential

Recent release “What is Holding You Back?!!!!” from Page Publishing author Dr. David Ajeigbe is a poignant and eye-opening look at the potential obstacles people often face in modern society that is keeping them from living their lives as God intended, providing advice and techniques to overcome such issues to further one’s relationship with the Lord and live as he truly commands them to.