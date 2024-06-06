PriviNet Appoints Dr. Sisay Tadesse Arzo as Senior Network Research Scientist and R&D Lead

PriviNet, a leading startup in IoT and AI, announces Dr. Sisay Tadesse Arzo as Senior Network Research Scientist and R&D Lead. With a Ph.D. from the University of Trento, Dr. Arzo brings vast experience in 5G, network softwarization, and automation, with over 20 publications and roles at General Electric Aerospace Research and the University of New Mexico. Dr. Arzo will spearhead R&D projects, integrate blockchain with PriviNet’s IoT network, and enhance SkyyeWave. technology.