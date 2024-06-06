PriviNet Appoints Dr. Sisay Tadesse Arzo as Senior Network Research Scientist and R&D Lead
PriviNet, a leading startup in IoT and AI, announces Dr. Sisay Tadesse Arzo as Senior Network Research Scientist and R&D Lead. With a Ph.D. from the University of Trento, Dr. Arzo brings vast experience in 5G, network softwarization, and automation, with over 20 publications and roles at General Electric Aerospace Research and the University of New Mexico. Dr. Arzo will spearhead R&D projects, integrate blockchain with PriviNet’s IoT network, and enhance SkyyeWave. technology.
Los Angeles, CA, June 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- PriviNet, a leading innovator in AI and IoT solutions, announces the appointment of Dr. Sisay Tadesse Arzo as Senior Network Research Scientist and R&D Lead. Dr. Arzo will spearhead the company’s research and development initiatives, driving advancements in network technology and intelligent systems.
Dr. Arzo brings extensive expertise in 5G/6G networks, AI, and IoT. His research background includes network softwarization (SDN-NFV), smart-grid technologies, named data networking, and quantum computing. He has held research positions at the University of Trento, Italy, and the University of New Mexico, USA, where he contributed significantly to the fields of network automation and space communication.
"Dr. Arzo’s appointment marks a significant milestone for PriviNet," stated Brad Listermann, Founder and CEO of PriviNet. "His extensive knowledge and innovative approach will be instrumental in advancing our mission to develop cutting-edge network and AI technologies."
In his new role, Dr. Arzo will lead PriviNet’s R&D team, focusing on the development and implementation of innovative solutions that enhance network efficiency, security, and scalability. His leadership will be pivotal in the company’s efforts to deliver intelligent, interconnected systems that address the evolving needs of smart cities, industrial automation, and environmental monitoring.
"I am excited to join PriviNet and contribute to the development of transformative technologies," said Dr. Sisay Tadesse Arzo. "The company’s vision aligns with my passion for advancing network and AI innovations, and I look forward to driving impactful research and development initiatives."
PriviNet is dedicated to pioneering advancements in AI and IoT, creating solutions that improve connectivity, data processing, and decision-making processes. The addition of Dr. Arzo to the team underscores the company’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the technology sector.
For more information, please visit PriviNet: https://www.prlog.org/13023631-privinet-appoints-dr-sisay-tadesse-arzo-as-senior-network-research-scientist-and-rd-lead.html.
About PriviNet:
PriviNet is a leading provider of AI and IoT solutions, specializing in the development of intelligent systems for smart cities, industrial automation, and environmental monitoring. The company’s innovative technologies enhance network efficiency, security, and scalability, driving the future of interconnected solutions.
Contact
Brad Listermann
424-250-0042
https://privinet.net
