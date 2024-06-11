Jamie Munos’s New Book, "Pasatiempo para Lectores," is a Book That Explores Issues in Politics and Sexuality
Recent release “Pasatiempo para Lectores” from Page Publishing author Jamie Munos is an insightful read that examines the relationship between a male and female of the same age.
Chicago, IL, June 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jamie Munos has completed her new book, “Pasatiempo para Lectores”: a thought-provoking collection that highlights the relationships of men and women. The stories are discussed through the Biblical lens and details how science plays a huge part in human relationships.
Munos shares, “The book is about stories based on politics and sexuality, where graduate students learn about stories in different languages, to understand fiction in the United States. All the stories have a theme with most of them involving male and female relationships of the same age. These relationships are based on the Bible, where God created Adam and Eve on the sixth day, which means the same age and opposite sex. There are other biblical themes that include science, among other messages, so the reader focuses on each word used in these stories. The objective for writing these stories is to get people to read and develop reading as a hobby. Reading fiction can be an escape from reality, to enter a paradisiacal imagination. Those who major in Literature will probably have a great understanding of the short stories in ‘Pasatiempo para Lectores.’”
Readers who wish to experience this meaningful work can purchase “Pasatiempo para Lectores” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
