Author Jolene Lewis’s New Book, "Who Needs Girls? Book I," is a Captivating Tale of Family, Loyalty, a Love of Horses, and the True Meaning of Perfection

Recent release “Who Needs Girls? Book I” from Covenant Books author Jolene Lewis is a heartwarming and engaging tale of self-discovery, family bonds, and a love of horses that follows a young boy who discovers that perfection isn't always what it seems and that sisters can be the greatest allies of all.