Gamry Instruments to Host Free Webinar Sponsored by Kolibrik
Kolibrik.net will sponsor a Free Webinar hosted by Gamry and presented by PinFlow Energy Storage.
Warminster, PA, June 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gamry Instruments, a US-based manufacturer of electrochemical instrumentation, is excited to be hosting a Free Live online seminar entitled “Unique Multichannel EIS Measurement for Battery Packs.” During this webinar, you will discover how to measure Electrochemical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) in battery packs, both at zero DC current and during charging or discharging.
This webinar is being sponsored by Kolibrik, a Czech company based in Žďár nad Sázavou, that develops laboratory measuring instruments as well as industrial solutions for science, research and applications. In addition, the webinar will be presented by Pinflow Energy Storage, developers of highly efficient batteries based on redox flow technology.
The webinar will be presented on June 19, 2024, at 10 am Eastern Time, and registration is required. Visit the Live Presentations section of the Gamry Website for more information and to register.
About Gamry Instruments
Founded in 1989, Gamry is celebrating 35 years designing and building precision electrochemical instrumentation and accessories. Their belief is that instruments should achieve a balance between performance and cost while striving for innovative designs and superior support. Gamry takes pride in offering top notch support both before and after the sale. The sales and support staff consist of electrochemists and engineers with real-world research experience.
This webinar is being sponsored by Kolibrik, a Czech company based in Žďár nad Sázavou, that develops laboratory measuring instruments as well as industrial solutions for science, research and applications. In addition, the webinar will be presented by Pinflow Energy Storage, developers of highly efficient batteries based on redox flow technology.
The webinar will be presented on June 19, 2024, at 10 am Eastern Time, and registration is required. Visit the Live Presentations section of the Gamry Website for more information and to register.
About Gamry Instruments
Founded in 1989, Gamry is celebrating 35 years designing and building precision electrochemical instrumentation and accessories. Their belief is that instruments should achieve a balance between performance and cost while striving for innovative designs and superior support. Gamry takes pride in offering top notch support both before and after the sale. The sales and support staff consist of electrochemists and engineers with real-world research experience.
Contact
Gamry InstrumentsContact
Susan Shultz
215-682-9330
https://www.gamry.com
734 Louis Drive
Warminster, PA 18974
Susan Shultz
215-682-9330
https://www.gamry.com
734 Louis Drive
Warminster, PA 18974
Categories