I. S. Noah’s New Book, "Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwiches From Outer Space!" is a 21st-Century Fairytale Involving Aliens, Secret Agents, and Even a Sasquatch
New York, NY, June 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author I. S. Noah, who currently resides in Marin County, where he loves hiking among the giant redwoods and praying for sanity and peace in the world, has completed his most recent book, “Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwiches From Outer Space!: (A 21st Century Fairy Tale)”: a gripping tale that follows a young girl, her best friend, and her two younger brothers who get swept up in a thrilling adventure involving aliens after stumbling upon a flying saucer during a hike in the woods.
In his early years, camping trips with Boy Scout Troop 13, watching classic television sitcoms, and collecting comic books were some of author I. S. Noah’s favorite activities. He studied playwriting at UC Santa Barbara before earning an MFA in dramatic art at UC Davis in 1985. After graduating, he worked as a production assistant on the television show Falcon Crest for several seasons before being hired to create scripted lesson plans and fun math materials for the nonprofit Mike’s Math Club program, through which he taught inner-city schoolchildren for twenty years.
The author shares, “In a reality very close to our own, Violet Wilson thinks she is the worst babysitter of all time. She brought her two brothers on a hike in the forest with her best friend, Pamela Edison. The girls couldn’t have known the boys would find a flying saucer in a cave or that six-year-old Willys would sneak away and eat the sandwich inside it. Her brother, Brad, fears that his impetuous little brother will be infected by alien parasites. Even worse, he might get superpowers!
“There are plenty of tasty twists and turns in this twenty-first-century fairy tale involving not only extraterrestrials, the Wilsons, and the Edisons, but also, the president, incredible agents, scientists, the US military, sniffer dogs, a three-hundred-year-old parrot, a Sasquatch, an odd science teacher, and an alien fail-safe device.”
Published by Fulton Books, I. S. Noah’s book will take readers on a wild ride as they follow along on this imaginative adventure of aliens and secret government agents that will keep the pages turning, right up until the stunning conclusion. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwiches From Outer Space!” is a spellbinding experience that readers won’t want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwiches From Outer Space! (A 21st Century Fairy Tale)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
In his early years, camping trips with Boy Scout Troop 13, watching classic television sitcoms, and collecting comic books were some of author I. S. Noah’s favorite activities. He studied playwriting at UC Santa Barbara before earning an MFA in dramatic art at UC Davis in 1985. After graduating, he worked as a production assistant on the television show Falcon Crest for several seasons before being hired to create scripted lesson plans and fun math materials for the nonprofit Mike’s Math Club program, through which he taught inner-city schoolchildren for twenty years.
The author shares, “In a reality very close to our own, Violet Wilson thinks she is the worst babysitter of all time. She brought her two brothers on a hike in the forest with her best friend, Pamela Edison. The girls couldn’t have known the boys would find a flying saucer in a cave or that six-year-old Willys would sneak away and eat the sandwich inside it. Her brother, Brad, fears that his impetuous little brother will be infected by alien parasites. Even worse, he might get superpowers!
“There are plenty of tasty twists and turns in this twenty-first-century fairy tale involving not only extraterrestrials, the Wilsons, and the Edisons, but also, the president, incredible agents, scientists, the US military, sniffer dogs, a three-hundred-year-old parrot, a Sasquatch, an odd science teacher, and an alien fail-safe device.”
Published by Fulton Books, I. S. Noah’s book will take readers on a wild ride as they follow along on this imaginative adventure of aliens and secret government agents that will keep the pages turning, right up until the stunning conclusion. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwiches From Outer Space!” is a spellbinding experience that readers won’t want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwiches From Outer Space! (A 21st Century Fairy Tale)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories