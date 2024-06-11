Timothy Seaman’s New Book, “From Montana-Around the World and Back,” is a Riveting Account That Chronicles the Extraordinary Life of the Author’s Father
Roanoke, VA, June 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Timothy Seaman, a veteran of the US Navy, has completed his most recent book, “From Montana-Around the World and Back”: an engaging memoir that delves into the extraordinary life of the author’s father, Donald Seaman, to paint a vivid portrait of a man shaped by his wartime experiences to his rural farm life and family struggles.
Born in Deadwood, South Dakota, author Timothy Seaman grew up on a farm before joining the US Navy at age nineteen. He served with the Defense Intelligence Agency at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, and aboard the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy as a communications and cryptologic technician. After nine years in the Navy, he worked as a civilian for the US Army and US Department of Interior before retiring with thirty-six years of government service. Currently, he resides in Roanoke, Virginia, with his wife of fifty years, a rescued yellow labrador retriever, and a rescued one-eyed cat.
Seaman shares, “These are the memoirs and true-life story of a young man from Montana who joined the Army, trained as a tank operator, traveled around the world during World War II, worked on the Minuteman missile program, blew up chickens on his South Dakota farm, and raised his family during hard times.”
Published by Fulton Books, Timothy Seaman’s book came to be after years of the author encouraging his father to document his life as a WWII tank commander in the China-Burma-India (CBI) Campaign, which ultimately provided the background for this book. Heartfelt and deeply personal, “From Montana-Around the World and Back” is a stirring tribute that will offer readers a glimpse into a life filled with adventure, sacrifice, and unwavering devotion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “From Montana-Around the World and Back” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Born in Deadwood, South Dakota, author Timothy Seaman grew up on a farm before joining the US Navy at age nineteen. He served with the Defense Intelligence Agency at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, and aboard the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy as a communications and cryptologic technician. After nine years in the Navy, he worked as a civilian for the US Army and US Department of Interior before retiring with thirty-six years of government service. Currently, he resides in Roanoke, Virginia, with his wife of fifty years, a rescued yellow labrador retriever, and a rescued one-eyed cat.
Seaman shares, “These are the memoirs and true-life story of a young man from Montana who joined the Army, trained as a tank operator, traveled around the world during World War II, worked on the Minuteman missile program, blew up chickens on his South Dakota farm, and raised his family during hard times.”
Published by Fulton Books, Timothy Seaman’s book came to be after years of the author encouraging his father to document his life as a WWII tank commander in the China-Burma-India (CBI) Campaign, which ultimately provided the background for this book. Heartfelt and deeply personal, “From Montana-Around the World and Back” is a stirring tribute that will offer readers a glimpse into a life filled with adventure, sacrifice, and unwavering devotion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “From Montana-Around the World and Back” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories